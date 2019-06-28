Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Metz, a German TV brand, Launches New Android TV Range in India via Amazon

Metz, a German TV brand, Launches New Android TV Range in India via Amazon

Prices for the new TVs start from Rs. 12,999 onwards

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 17:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Metz, a German TV brand, Launches New Android TV Range in India via Amazon

The new Metz Android TV range goes up to 55 inches in size

Highlights
  • The new Metz Android TV range is available now on Amazon
  • The TVs are available in resolutions going up to 4K
  • The Metz brand is owned and operated by Chinese manufacturer Skyworth

The online-focused TV segment is growing more and more competitive by the day, with various brands present in the space. While brands such as Vu, TCL, and Xiaomi are getting much of the attention in the space, smaller brands are also present with strong offerings. The latest product launch in this category is from German brand Metz, which has launched its latest TV range in India on Amazon. The new Metz Android TV range is available now on Amazon, with prices in India starting from Rs. 12,999 onwards.

The Metz Android TV range features four TVs - M32E6 with HD resolution (Rs. 12,999), M40E6 with full-HD resolution (Rs. 20,999), M50G2 with 4K resolution (Rs. 36,999) and M55G2 with 4K resolution (Rs. 42,999). All four TVs are smart TVs, and run Android TV 8.0, with support for various apps including YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, and Netflix. The TVs also feature built-in Chromecast functionality, enabling screen casting from compatible devices.

Access to the Google Play Store through the Android TV interface allows users to install a variety of apps and services, while direct access to YouTube through the interface makes it easy to access a huge library of freely available online content. The TVs also feature Google Assistant access through the voice remote, DTS-tuned sound, a quad-core processor, and HDR support on the 4K variants. HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity are naturally built into the TVs, as well.

Metz, originally established in Germany in 1938, had its TV business acquired by Chinese electronics manufacturer Skyworth in 2015. The new TVs go up against established competition in the segment from brands such as Xiaomi, which also has its entry-level 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro available online and offline for Rs. 12,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metz, Android TV, Amazon, Skyworth
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

SwiftKey Could Lose Access to Gmail if It Fails to Comply With Google’s Data Policies: Report
Inside Apple's Long Goodbye to Design Chief Jony Ive
Honor Smartphones
Metz, a German TV brand, Launches New Android TV Range in India via Amazon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Airtel Offers Free Netflix, Amazon Prime Subscriptions to Broadband Users
  3. OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z: Camera, Performance, Battery Life Comparison
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Case Renders Leak, Showing No Headphone Jack
  5. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  6. Flipkart to Replace 40 Percent of Its Delivery Vans With Electric Vehicles
  7. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Review
  8. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Coming on July 9
  9. German TV Brand Metz Launches New Android TV Range in India
  10. Design Chief Jony Ive Is Leaving Apple to Start His Own Firm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.