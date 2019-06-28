The online-focused TV segment is growing more and more competitive by the day, with various brands present in the space. While brands such as Vu, TCL, and Xiaomi are getting much of the attention in the space, smaller brands are also present with strong offerings. The latest product launch in this category is from German brand Metz, which has launched its latest TV range in India on Amazon. The new Metz Android TV range is available now on Amazon, with prices in India starting from Rs. 12,999 onwards.

The Metz Android TV range features four TVs - M32E6 with HD resolution (Rs. 12,999), M40E6 with full-HD resolution (Rs. 20,999), M50G2 with 4K resolution (Rs. 36,999) and M55G2 with 4K resolution (Rs. 42,999). All four TVs are smart TVs, and run Android TV 8.0, with support for various apps including YouTube, Google Play Movies, Hotstar, and Netflix. The TVs also feature built-in Chromecast functionality, enabling screen casting from compatible devices.

Access to the Google Play Store through the Android TV interface allows users to install a variety of apps and services, while direct access to YouTube through the interface makes it easy to access a huge library of freely available online content. The TVs also feature Google Assistant access through the voice remote, DTS-tuned sound, a quad-core processor, and HDR support on the 4K variants. HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity are naturally built into the TVs, as well.

Metz, originally established in Germany in 1938, had its TV business acquired by Chinese electronics manufacturer Skyworth in 2015. The new TVs go up against established competition in the segment from brands such as Xiaomi, which also has its entry-level 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro available online and offline for Rs. 12,999.

