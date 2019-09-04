Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999

Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999

An OLED TV under Rs. 1,00,000? Indeed.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 14:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999

The Metz M55S9A is among the most affordable OLED TVs available

Highlights
  • The Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV will be available on Amazon
  • The TV has a 4K HDR OLED screen, with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels
  • For the smart functionality, the TV runs Android TV 8.0

Once reputed the world over for making quality TVs, German brand Metz has since changed hands and is now a part of Chinese TV maker Skyworth. The company has been in India for a short while now, and has just launched its latest and most premium product in the country, the 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV. Priced at Rs. 99,999, the Metz 55S9A will be available to buy on Amazon India, and is among the most affordable OLED TVs available today.

Although listed on Amazon as unavailable at the time of writing this article, the Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV will go on sale soon. The TV is a 4K model, with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, and support for HDR content. Having an OLED panel means that the TV is capable of superior black levels and theoretically infinite contrast as well, and will therefore offer better picture quality.

OLED TVs are typically expensive, with the flagship Sony A9G which we recently reviewed, priced at Rs. 2,99,900 onwards. Buyers looking to pick up an OLED TV at a more affordable price will be interested in the Metz 55S9A, which comes with the new-age screen technology at a much lower price of Rs. 99,999. The TV is powered by a quad core processor, with 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also a built-in Chromecast for video casting from compatible devices.

The TV comes with various other features, including 20W sound output, DTS-X Pro sound, 120Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports, three USB ports, and a convenient centre-mounted stand. For smart connectivity, the Metz M55S9A OLED TV runs on Google-certified Android TV 8.0, and supports Netflix and YouTube natively. Furthermore, there is also access to the Google Play Store for Android TV, to download more apps.

Metz also recently launched its more affordable LED Android TV range in India, with prices starting at Rs. 12,999. The Metz brand, established in Germany in 1938, had its TV business acquired by Skyworth in 2015.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Metz, Metz M55S9A OLED TV, Android TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

OnePlus 7T Protective Case Design Render Leaked, Showing Circular Triple Camera Setup
Asus VivoBook 14 X403, VivoBook 14 X409, and VivoBook 15 X509 Launched in India
Honor Smartphones
Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  2. Realme 5 Pro to Go on Sale Twice Again in India Today, at 4pm and 8pm IST
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  4. Vivo Z1x: Here's Everything We Know About the Vivo Z-Series Phone
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Completes Second De-Orbiting Manoeuvre: ISRO
  6. iPhone 11 Series Specifications, Pricing, and Availability Details Leaked
  7. OnePlus TV to Have Eight Speakers With 50W Output, Dolby Atmos Support
  8. Jio to Launch a Security App for Gated Communities
  9. OnePlus TV Confirmed to Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic SoC
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus VivoBook 14 X403, VivoBook 14 X409, and VivoBook 15 X509 Launched in India
  2. Realme 5 Pro Next Sale at 4pm and 8pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 99,999
  4. OnePlus 7T Protective Case Design Render Leaked, Showing Circular Triple Camera Setup
  5. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pearl White Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Amazon India to Weed Out Single-Use Plastic Packaging by June 2020
  7. OnePlus TV Will Be Powered by a Custom Gamma Color Magic Processor, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  8. Huawei Accuses US of Harassing Workers to Provide Company Information
  9. Swiggy Go Launched for Instant Pick Up, Delivery of Packages
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Completes Second De-Orbiting Manoeuvre Ahead of Historic Landing: ISRO
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.