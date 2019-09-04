Once reputed the world over for making quality TVs, German brand Metz has since changed hands and is now a part of Chinese TV maker Skyworth. The company has been in India for a short while now, and has just launched its latest and most premium product in the country, the 55-inch Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV. Priced at Rs. 99,999, the Metz 55S9A will be available to buy on Amazon India, and is among the most affordable OLED TVs available today.

Although listed on Amazon as unavailable at the time of writing this article, the Metz M55S9A OLED Android TV will go on sale soon. The TV is a 4K model, with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, and support for HDR content. Having an OLED panel means that the TV is capable of superior black levels and theoretically infinite contrast as well, and will therefore offer better picture quality.

OLED TVs are typically expensive, with the flagship Sony A9G which we recently reviewed, priced at Rs. 2,99,900 onwards. Buyers looking to pick up an OLED TV at a more affordable price will be interested in the Metz 55S9A, which comes with the new-age screen technology at a much lower price of Rs. 99,999. The TV is powered by a quad core processor, with 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also a built-in Chromecast for video casting from compatible devices.

The TV comes with various other features, including 20W sound output, DTS-X Pro sound, 120Hz refresh rate, three HDMI ports, three USB ports, and a convenient centre-mounted stand. For smart connectivity, the Metz M55S9A OLED TV runs on Google-certified Android TV 8.0, and supports Netflix and YouTube natively. Furthermore, there is also access to the Google Play Store for Android TV, to download more apps.

Metz also recently launched its more affordable LED Android TV range in India, with prices starting at Rs. 12,999. The Metz brand, established in Germany in 1938, had its TV business acquired by Skyworth in 2015.

