MediaTek MT9602 smart TV SoC has been announced by the company, targeting 4K HDR displays. It is said to deliver “real-time video optimisation with improved picture and audio quality”. It comes with MediaTek AI-PQ (picture quality) and AI-AQ (audio quality). The smart TV SoC will make its debut with Motorola TVs that are scheduled to be launched in India on October 9 in partnership with Flipkart. The new quad-core processor comes with AI enhancements, an Arm Mali GPU, and support for HDMI 2.1.

MediaTek MT9602 specifications, features

The quad-core MediaTek MT9602 processor features Arm Cortex-A53 CPU clocked at 1.5GHz and Arm Mali-G52 MC1. It can support a maximum of 2GB of RAM, 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution, and 60Hz refresh rate. When it comes to HDR standards, the new processor supports BBC HLG, HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and more. It also comes with AV1, AVS2, HEVC, VP9, H.264, and SHVC 4K60@10bit video decoding with H.264 encoding.

MediaTek MT9602 features HDMI 2.0/1.4 with HDCP 2.2, HDMI 2.1a, and USB 2.0 support. You get Dolby Atmos audio decoding and 4x directional microphone support. As mentioned earlier, it uses MediaTek's AI-PQ, AI-AQ, and AI-Voice.

The MediaTek MT9602 processor will debut with the upcoming Motorola TVs that are being launched in partnership with Flipkart on October 9. The Motorola store page on Flipkart reveals there will be a launch event on October 9 at 3pm IST where a refrigerator, washing machine, and air conditioner with Motorola branding will be launched. It seems like the Motorola TVs will also be announced at the same event.

“We are pleased to bring the new range of Motorola Smart TVs to market, powered by MediaTek's innovative MT9602 chip – making it one of the most competitive Smart TVs in the country. Through this chip, Indian consumers will be able to enjoy the benefits of superior and advanced specifications, across both 4K and HD/FHD ranges, for the first time giving them a perfect festive season delight,” said Flipkart private brands vice president Dev Iyer in a prepared statement.

