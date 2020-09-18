MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India

MarQ by Flipkart has launched three new smart TVs in India. The new lineup includes a 32-inch HD TV, a 43-inch full-HD TV, and a 4K Ultra HD model. The pricing of the new lineup starts at Rs. 11,999 and these models are available for purchase via the e-commerce site. The TVs run on Android 9 and feature inbuilt Chromecast and Dolby Audio support. Furthermore, the company has also introduced new MarQ Smart Home Speakers as well.

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TVs, Smart Home Speakers price in India

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV range price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for The 32-inch model. The 43-inch HD model is priced at Rs. 20,999. The premium 4K Ultra HD model is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The MarQ Smart Home Speaker is priced at Rs. 3,499. All the products are available for purchase via Flipkart.

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV features

The MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV range supports retina-safe technology to ensure minimal eye strain. The lineup packs 20W speakers with Dolby Audio surround sound and inbuilt Chromecast. All three TV sets are powered by the quad-core MediaTek CA53 processor, paired with Mali 470 GPU. These also support Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The 32-inch and 43-inch HD models pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. These models support custom picture and audio tuning along with Chroma Display Engine technology. These come with three HDMI ports and two USB ports for wired connectivity.

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD model also offers custom picture and audio tuning but comes with support for Chroma Display Engine with Vivid Pro 4K technology and HDR 10. The premium model packs 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has four HDMI ports and three USB ports on board.

All the three TV sets come with a metal ribbon stand.

MarQ Smart Home Speaker features

MarQ Smart Home Speaker offers Bluetooth support

MarQ Smart Home Speaker comes with Google Assistant integration and supports Hindi language as well. The cylindrical-shaped speaker offers weather and traffic updates along with reminders and alerts. The speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity to enable music streaming through apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and TuneIn. Customers also get three months of subscription to JioSaavn Pro free-of-cost. The speaker comes with 2x stronger wattage and support far-field voice recognition technology.

