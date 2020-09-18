Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India

MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India

MarQ By Flipkart’s new 32-inch HDTV is priced at just Rs. 11,999 in India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 September 2020 15:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India

MarQ by Flipkart 43-inch HD model is priced at Rs. 20,999

Highlights
  • MarQ Smart Home Speaker is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India
  • The new TVs feature inbuilt Chromecast and run on Android 9
  • MarQ by Flipkart HD TV models offer two USB ports, three HDMI ports

MarQ by Flipkart has launched three new smart TVs in India. The new lineup includes a 32-inch HD TV, a 43-inch full-HD TV, and a 4K Ultra HD model. The pricing of the new lineup starts at Rs. 11,999 and these models are available for purchase via the e-commerce site. The TVs run on Android 9 and feature inbuilt Chromecast and Dolby Audio support. Furthermore, the company has also introduced new MarQ Smart Home Speakers as well.

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TVs, Smart Home Speakers price in India

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV range price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for The 32-inch model. The 43-inch HD model is priced at Rs. 20,999. The premium 4K Ultra HD model is priced at Rs. 21,999.

The MarQ Smart Home Speaker is priced at Rs. 3,499. All the products are available for purchase via Flipkart.

MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV features

The MarQ by Flipkart Smart TV range supports retina-safe technology to ensure minimal eye strain. The lineup packs 20W speakers with Dolby Audio surround sound and inbuilt Chromecast. All three TV sets are powered by the quad-core MediaTek CA53 processor, paired with Mali 470 GPU. These also support Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

The 32-inch and 43-inch HD models pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. These models support custom picture and audio tuning along with Chroma Display Engine technology. These come with three HDMI ports and two USB ports for wired connectivity.

The 43-inch 4K Ultra HD model also offers custom picture and audio tuning but comes with support for Chroma Display Engine with Vivid Pro 4K technology and HDR 10. The premium model packs 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It has four HDMI ports and three USB ports on board.

All the three TV sets come with a metal ribbon stand.

MarQ Smart Home Speaker features

marq by flipkart speaker MarQ Smart Home Speaker

MarQ Smart Home Speaker offers Bluetooth support

MarQ Smart Home Speaker comes with Google Assistant integration and supports Hindi language as well. The cylindrical-shaped speaker offers weather and traffic updates along with reminders and alerts. The speaker supports Bluetooth connectivity to enable music streaming through apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and TuneIn. Customers also get three months of subscription to JioSaavn Pro free-of-cost. The speaker comes with 2x stronger wattage and support far-field voice recognition technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MarQ by Flipkart, MarQ by Flipkart TV Range, MarQ by Flipkart Smart Speaker, MarQ, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store, Paytm First Games Pulled Alongside

Related Stories

MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pulls Paytm From Play Store Over 'Violation Of Policies'
  2. Flipkart Responds to Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Review
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  5. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  7. Apple Store Online's India Launch On September 23. Tim Cook's Message
  8. Moto E7 Plus Set to Launch in India on September 23 via Flipkart
  9. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched
  10. Zebronics Launches Juke Bar 9700 Pro Soundbar With 450W Speakers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Magic 14-ACRNM Limited Edition Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS CPU, 32GB RAM Launched
  2. Paytm App Removed From Google Play Store, Paytm First Games Pulled Alongside
  3. MarQ By Flipkart Launches New Smart TVs, Smart Home Speaker in India
  4. Mozilla Shuts Down Firefox Send and Firefox Notes
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Briefly Listed on Company, Verizon Websites Ahead of Launch
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone Might Be Coming to Mobile, Activision Job Listing Suggests
  7. Moto E7 Plus India Launch Set for September 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. iOS 14 Bug Resets Default Mail and Browser App Settings After Every Reboot
  9. Facebook to Curb Private Groups Spreading Hate, Misinformation
  10. Rs. 99 Disney+ Hotstar Premium Offer: Flipkart Calls the Listing an ‘Unexpected Error’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com