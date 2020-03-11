Technology News
LG's 2020 TV Lineup Goes on Sale Starting March

LG’s 55-and 65-inch CX models go on sale in South Korea starting today.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 11 March 2020 18:28 IST
LG's 2020 TV Lineup Goes on Sale Starting March

LG's 12 new OLED TV models support Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible for a better gaming experience

Highlights
  • LG announced the global release of its 2020 TV lineup
  • It launched 14 new OLED models with upgraded AI features
  • LG said its TVs will feature its third-generation AI processor

LG Electronics on Wednesday announced the global release of its 2020 TV lineup, led by 14 new OLED models with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features, to expand its presence in the premium TV market. LG said its CX series 4K OLED AI ThinQ TVs will be available this month in South Korea and the United States, followed by markets in other regions.

The 55-and 65-inch CX models will go on sale in South Korea on Wednesday, while the 77-inch version will be launched next month, it added, Yonhap news agency reported.

The factory price of the 55-inch CX model is KRW 2.8 million ($2,340) in South Korea, while that of the 65-inch version is KRW 5 million, according to the company.

The three new GX Gallery series models -- 55-, 65-, and 77-inch versions -- will be launched later this month. The art-inspired GX Gallery OLED TVs boast an ultrathin form factor -- the 65-inch model is only 20 millimetres thin -- according to LG.

lg nano cell tv full lg

The high-end 77-inch GX Gallery model comes with a factory price tag of KRW 12.5 million, with the 66-inch at KRW 5.6 million and the 55-inch at KRW 3.1 million.

LG's OLED ZX real 8K models -- 88- and 77-inch in size -- and the ultrathin 65-inch WX OLED Wallpaper TV will go on sale next month. The prices of these TVs have yet to confirmed, but the 88-inch ZX model is expected to be around KRW 49 million, according to sources.

LG said most of its new TVs launched this year will feature its third-generation AI processor with better processing performance and deep learning algorithms.

The South Korean tech giant added 12 new OLED TV models support Nvidia's G-Sync Compatible for a better gaming experience.

LG was the second largest TV vendor in the world last year, with a 16.3 percent market share based on sales revenue, according to data from industry tracker IHS Markit, trailing only Samsung Electronics.

