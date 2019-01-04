NDTV Gadgets360.com
  LG Xboom Speaker Range With Party Oriented Features Launched at CES 2019

LG Xboom Speaker Range With Party-Oriented Features Launched at CES 2019

, 04 January 2019
LG Xboom speakers will be on display at CES

Highlights

  • LG Xboom Go PK features compact size and light weight
  • Xboom ThinQ AI smart speakers come with Google Assistant support
  • It comes with features like Karaoke Star, DJ Star, and more

LG has launched new Xboom speaker products at CES 2019. The company has launched Xboom mini components, and all-in-one units, Xboom Go portable Bluetooth speakers, and Xboom AI ThinQ smart speakers. The LG Xboom range comes with features like Karaoke Star, Wireless Party Link, Bluetooth support, party-oriented features like DJ Star, Party Accelerator, Cross Fader, and more. The company claims that the Xboom products bring robust sound along with ease-of-use as well.

The new flagship Xboom mini component (model CL98) boasts output of 3,500W and incorporates a Compression Horn to generate crisper, more detailed audio across higher frequencies. LG's high-end Xboom (model OL100) delivers 2,000W output, employing a proprietary Blast Horn - a folded air duct behind the driver designed to create acoustic sound pressure by directing air through an amplifying duct - to improve high-frequency reproduction and bass performance. There's also a Meridian Mode that lets you set the sound levels based on personal needs. The premium all-in-one unit (model OL100) comes with grab and move handle design and casters to ensure maximum portability.

The Xboom freestyle speakers (models RK7 and RL4), on the other hand, can be oriented either vertically or horizontally and feature the X-grip handle for convenient transportation. There's also the LG Xboom Go PK series speakers that claims to produce high-fidelity sound despite their compact size and lightweight. Lastly the company also brings the Xboom ThinQ AI smart speakers that feature built-in Google Assistant and Meridian mode as well.

The new products support aptX HD codec for lossless hi-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth, and a Wireless Party Link feature that makes it possible to connect multiple speakers. Party oriented features include DJ Star that lets you deftly fade in and out of tracks, cue up future tunes and scratch like a professional DJ. There's also a Cross Fader feature that lets mix audio from two different sources. There's also a Party Accelerator feature to bring in more tempo suitable for dancing, and an accompanying DJ app that provides access to a range of effects such as scratch mixing and DJ Loop.

There's also the Karaoke Star feature that can suppress the vocals on almost any track, for allowing users to sing along. It comes with 18 unique vocal effects, new multi-colour lighting feature, a range of preset lighting options including the ability to sync with whatever track is being played.

"LG will continue to expand its Xboom lineup to provide powerful sound that helps users create an enjoyable atmosphere, whatever the occasion. We are excited about the present and future of the LG Xboom brand and will continue to strengthen our offerings and our position in the party-audio market," said Kim Dae-chul head of LG Home Entertainment Company's audio and video business in a statement.

We discussed 5G, 8K TVs, Keyboards for Xbox One, and everything else you can expect to see at CES 2019 on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: LG Xboom, LG, CES, CES 2019
