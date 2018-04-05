LG Electronics on Thursday announced the launch of its latest X-Boom Handy Splash outdoor Bluetooth speaker (RK3) in India. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the speaker comes with an inbuilt telescoping handle and recessed wheels that allow users to carry the speaker for outdoor events. The 12V battery on the X-Boom Handy Splash claims to offer 13 hours on a single full charge. And, lastly, the speaker comes with IPx4 splash proof rating.

The LG X-Boom Handy Splash speaker offers multi-Bluetooth connectivity for up to two devices allowing users to switch between them without disconnecting any one. It also offers remote Bluetooth standby access from your smartphone. In terms of connectivity, the speaker comes with options including Mic in, USB, Portable In, and FM radio. It gives users the ability to stream from YouTube, Echo devices, and LG's Karaoke app.

Focused towards outdoor parties, the X-Boom Handy Splash features 18 vocal effects including Bass, Soprano, Helium, Robot, Duet Man, and Duet Woman. It offers support for MP3 and WMA file formats. Additionally, the X-Boom Handy Splash has EQ modes like Standard, POP, Classic, Rock, Jazz, and Bass Blast that are displayed on a small LED panel.

Power consumption on the speaker is 42W. Dimensions are 370x480.5x310mm and weight is 10.8kg. An FM antenna is included in the package.

"The X-Boom Handy Splash Speaker range serves as a total entertainment solution while on the go, without having to worry about it much with its sturdy and splash proof design. It provides a powerful sound and wireless connectivity besides being ideal for travel with its telescoping handle and wheels," said LG Electronics in a statement.