LG has partnered with Indian video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform Hotstar, which brings its native app to LG's Smart AI ThinQ televisions, running on webOS. So far, LG's webOS televisions have had popular VOD apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, to name a few, and now users can finally access Hotstar too.

The Hotstar app for LG's webOS platform went live in March for LG AI ThinQ models, including the 32-inch base model. It will also be supported on LG's 2017 Smart TV models. LG's AI ThinQ range starts from Rs. 31,490 and are available in sizes ranging from 32 inches, all the way up to 77 inches (Rs. 32,99,990).

Speaking on the occasion, Sidharth Shakhder, EVP, Hotstar, said, “We are happy to partner with LG in making the Hotstar app available on their webOS platform. This strategic association will enable LG smart TV consumers to transform their TV viewing experience and access our expansive entertainment library as well as live sports and news, seamlessly on their TV screens.”

According to Hotstar, the platform currently has over 300 million monthly active users and offers over 1,200 shows and 3,500 movies in nine languages. It's also been a popular service since it showcases major local and global sporting events and currently, is the only one to offer shows from HBO, such as Game of Thrones. The streaming platform has also recently been dabbling with its own original programming, dubbed ‘Hotstar Specials,' similar to the way Netflix and Prime Video have been producing for a while now.