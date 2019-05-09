Technology News
  LG's webOS Based Smart AI ThinQ TVs to Get Native Hotstar App

LG's webOS-Based Smart AI ThinQ TVs to Get Native Hotstar App

The new partnership will let users download the Hotstar app from the TV’s app store.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 17:40 IST
LG's webOS-Based Smart AI ThinQ TVs to Get Native Hotstar App

LG webOS-based TVs to get native Hotstar app

Highlights
  • LG webOS TVs to get native Hotstar app
  • This should be available through the TV’s app store
  • Most LG TVs with webOS should be able to access it

LG has partnered with Indian video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform Hotstar, which brings its native app to LG's Smart AI ThinQ televisions, running on webOS. So far, LG's webOS televisions have had popular VOD apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, to name a few, and now users can finally access Hotstar too.

The Hotstar app for LG's webOS platform went live in March for LG AI ThinQ models, including the 32-inch base model. It will also be supported on LG's 2017 Smart TV models. LG's AI ThinQ range starts from Rs. 31,490 and are available in sizes ranging from 32 inches, all the way up to 77 inches (Rs. 32,99,990). 

Speaking on the occasion, Sidharth Shakhder, EVP, Hotstar, said, “We are happy to partner with LG in making the Hotstar app available on their webOS platform. This strategic association will enable LG smart TV consumers to transform their TV viewing experience and access our expansive entertainment library as well as live sports and news, seamlessly on their TV screens.”

According to Hotstar, the platform currently has over 300 million monthly active users and offers over 1,200 shows and 3,500 movies in nine languages. It's also been a popular service since it showcases major local and global sporting events and currently, is the only one to offer shows from HBO, such as Game of Thrones. The streaming platform has also recently been dabbling with its own original programming, dubbed ‘Hotstar Specials,' similar to the way Netflix and Prime Video have been producing for a while now.

Comments

Further reading: LG, webOS, Hotstar, LG Smart TV
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

LG's webOS-Based Smart AI ThinQ TVs to Get Native Hotstar App
