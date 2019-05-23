Technology News
  LG ThinQ AI TV Range Starts Getting Amazon Alexa Support, India Rollout to Begin in Coming Weeks

LG ThinQ AI TV Range Starts Getting Amazon Alexa Support, India Rollout to Begin in Coming Weeks

The support will roll out in a total of 14 countries.

Updated: 23 May 2019 17:30 IST
LG ThinQ AI TV Range Starts Getting Amazon Alexa Support, India Rollout to Begin in Coming Weeks

LG TVs get Amazon Alexa support

Highlights
  • LG says only the ThinQ AI TV range is getting the support
  • The rollout will begin in North America this month
  • It will roll out in India, and other Europe countries in coming weeks

At CES, LG had announced that all of its 2019 LG TV range will come with Amazon Alexa support. Staying true to its promise, LG has announced that it will begin rolling out Alexa voice assistant support in 14 countries to the company's ThinQ AI TV range. This includes LG UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs, and OLED TVs. The Amazon Alexa support roll out will begin in North America from this month, followed by Europe and Asia in the coming weeks.

Once these LG AI ThinQ TVs get the support, users will be able to use the Alexa app to control the LG TV, asks questions, command a channel change, control smart home products, access over 90,000 Alexa Skills, and more. The Alexa support rollout countries include Austria, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, United Kingdom, and United States. As we mentioned, support was first announced at CES 2019.

This Alexa voice assistant support will eliminate the need of a separate device to use features like Alexa Routines that allows you to customise tasks based on a command you give. For example, saying, “Alexa, start my morning” will provide traffic information, report the weather and list the day's agenda. Basic tasks like playing music or audio books can also be done, and because Alexa is built-in, new updates and features for the voice service will be available to LG AI TV users moving forward.

“The addition of Alexa support is another example of LG's commitment to simplifying our customers' lives,” said Brian Kwon, president of Mobile Communications and Home Entertainment companies at LG. “We will continue to enrich the user experience going forward with a diverse range of convenient AI services and features.”

LG also said that the 2019 OLED and select NanoCell TVs will receive AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support via a mid-year update.

Comments

Further reading: LG ThinQ AI TV, Alexa, LG
LG ThinQ AI TV Range Starts Getting Amazon Alexa Support, India Rollout to Begin in Coming Weeks
