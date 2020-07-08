LG GX Soundbar has been launched globally, and will go on sale across Europe, North America, Asia, and other key markets starting this month. As with most LG products, local pricing will be announced closer to the specific launches. The new soundbar features a super slim design, and doesn't jut out too much when wall mounted. The GX Soundbar is designed to be used with the GX Gallery OLED series of TVs from LG, with the dimensions perfectly aligning with that of the 65-inch LG GX Gallery OLED TV. Apart from this, there are other advanced features on the soundbar as well.

Various audio formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported on the LG GX Soundbar, along with HDMI 4K passthrough with support for Dolby Vision. The soundbar is just 3.25cm thick, giving it a flush-to-wall appearance when wall mounted. Furthermore, the size and dimensions of the soundbar have it accurately matching the design of the LG GX Gallery OLED TV series, with the soundbar matching the length of the 65-inch variant of the TV range.

Apart from the main soundbar, the package also includes a dedicated wireless subwoofer. You can also separately buy the LG SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit to use with the LG GX Soundbar, which adds proper surround sound capabilities to the package. For connectivity, the LG GX soundbar uses HDMI eARC and Bluetooth for wired and wireless connectivity, and is also Hi-Res Audio certified for 24-bit / 96kHz playback.

Specific price and availability details for India are not yet available for the LG GX soundbar, but it is possible that LG will launch the premium audio product in the country alongside the GX Gallery OLED TV series at some point this year. The GX Gallery OLED television series is already listed as ‘coming soon' on the company's India site, suggesting that the launch could be planned soon.

