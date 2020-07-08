Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG GX Soundbar Launched, Features Super Slim Design and Dolby Atmos Support

LG GX Soundbar Launched, Features Super Slim Design and Dolby Atmos Support

The LG GX Soundbar has a flush-to-wall design when wall mounted. So far, its price in India hasn't yet been announced.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 July 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG GX Soundbar Launched, Features Super Slim Design and Dolby Atmos Support

The soundbar supports 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough

Highlights
  • LG’s new GX soundbar features a super slim design
  • The soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X formats
  • The LG GX soundbar goes on sale this month across global markets

LG GX Soundbar has been launched globally, and will go on sale across Europe, North America, Asia, and other key markets starting this month. As with most LG products, local pricing will be announced closer to the specific launches. The new soundbar features a super slim design, and doesn't jut out too much when wall mounted. The GX Soundbar is designed to be used with the GX Gallery OLED series of TVs from LG, with the dimensions perfectly aligning with that of the 65-inch LG GX Gallery OLED TV. Apart from this, there are other advanced features on the soundbar as well.

Various audio formats up to Dolby Atmos and DTS:X are supported on the LG GX Soundbar, along with HDMI 4K passthrough with support for Dolby Vision. The soundbar is just 3.25cm thick, giving it a flush-to-wall appearance when wall mounted. Furthermore, the size and dimensions of the soundbar have it accurately matching the design of the LG GX Gallery OLED TV series, with the soundbar matching the length of the 65-inch variant of the TV range.

lg gx soundbar LG

Apart from the main soundbar, the package also includes a dedicated wireless subwoofer. You can also separately buy the LG SPK8 wireless rear speaker kit to use with the LG GX Soundbar, which adds proper surround sound capabilities to the package. For connectivity, the LG GX soundbar uses HDMI eARC and Bluetooth for wired and wireless connectivity, and is also Hi-Res Audio certified for 24-bit / 96kHz playback.

Specific price and availability details for India are not yet available for the LG GX soundbar, but it is possible that LG will launch the premium audio product in the country alongside the GX Gallery OLED TV series at some point this year. The GX Gallery OLED television series is already listed as ‘coming soon' on the company's India site, suggesting that the launch could be planned soon.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG GX Soundbar, Soundbar
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Firefox Send File Sharing Feature Suspended Over Rise in Malware Hosting, Report Button to Be Integrated

Related Stories

LG GX Soundbar Launched, Features Super Slim Design and Dolby Atmos Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Said to Pack a 48-Megapixel Primary Camera
  2. Moto G 5G Plus With Snapdragon 765 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Launch in India on July 21
  4. Instagram Taps TikTok Stars for Reels Testing in India After China App Ban
  5. Poco M2 Pro Review
  6. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  7. JBL Club Headphones Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  8. Motorola One Fusion+ Price in India Hiked in Less Than a Month of Launch
  9. BSNL Brings Rs. 94, Rs. 95 Prepaid Plans With 100 Voice Calling Minutes
  10. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With OIS Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C11 India Launch Teased by Company as 'Next Addition' in C-Series
  2. AirPods 3 Likely to Adopt AirPods Pro's System-in-Package Technology: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Instagram Now Allows Everyone to Pin Comments on Posts
  4. Alphabet's Loon Commercially Launches Balloon-Based Internet Service, Starts With Kenya
  5. JBL Club Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 9,999
  6. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 Laptops With 10th Gen Intel Processors, 16:10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Google Duo for Android Now Allows Up to 32 People in Group Video Calls: Report
  8. US Said to Probe Allegations TikTok Violated Children's Privacy
  9. Amazon India Unit Gets Rs. 2,310 Crores in Fresh Funds From Parent
  10. Airborne Coronavirus: Japan Supercomputer Suggests Changes to Travel, Work Amid Threat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com