LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience

LG E9 OLED 2019 range, (65-inch and 55-inch) and LG C9 OLED 2019 range (77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch) are set to get the support first.

By | Updated: 10 September 2019 18:41 IST
LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience

LG to release a new update for few 2019 OLED TVs

Highlights
  • Nvidia G-Sync support will upgrade gaming experience on the TVs
  • The update will be rolled out in the coming weeks
  • LG 2019 E9 and C9 OLED TV range to get the update

LG's 2019 OLED TVs are all set to get support of Nvidia's G-Sync for a more immersive big-screen PC gaming experience. Select 4K OLED models in 55- to 77-inch screen sizes are set to get the support via an update in a few weeks. The update will roll out in select markets only. LG will make the update announcement in the markets concerned in the weeks to follow. LG E9 OLED 2019 range, (65-inch and 55-inch) and LG C9 OLED 2019 range (77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch) are set to get the Nvidia G-Sync support first.

LG confirmed that the above mentioned models will get the Nvidia G-Sync support via a firmware update in the coming weeks. The added support promises to diminish tearing and smooth out the picture when using one of the LG 4K OLED TVs as a gaming monitor for your PC. LG confirms that existing models will get the update for free, while new buyers will get the support from day one.

Nvidia G-Sync is a PC-specific method to synchronise TV panel and PC GPU frame rates for a smoother experience. The PC GPU often uses variable refresh rate (VRR), and G-Sync will help synchronising the frame rates of both the TV and the computer. This will enable the LG OLED TV range to be an even more compelling choice for gamers looking for gaming monitors.

With G-Sync support on LG 2019 OLED TV range, users can play compatible titles in dynamic HDR10 or Dolby Vision at up to 120 frames per second for full-HD content taking advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC), and variable refresh rate (VRR).

“It's no secret LG OLED TVs are coveted by gamers world over and we are committed to optimizing the OLED gaming experience for them. With NVIDIA G-SYNC adoption, we are showing that OLED TVs have the support and backing of the world's top gaming hardware brand to make their products look their best,” Sam Kim, Senior Vice President, TV Product Planning Division of Home Entertainment company at LG, said in a statement.

“We are excited to bring G-SYNC Compatible support to LG's 2019 OLED TVs. Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals on these TVs when playing the latest PC games,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at Nvidia.

Comments

LG, LG 2019 OLED TV, Nvidia G Sync
LG E9, LG C9 2019 OLED TV Range to Get Nvidia G-Sync Support for Better Gaming Experience
