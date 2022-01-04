LG announced a new range of OLED TV models on Tuesday, January 4, a day before CES 2022 kicks off. The lineup includes LG's biggest 97-inch OLED TV, but also its smallest OLED offering at 42 inches. LG's new OLED TV models will be powered by the company's A9 processor that promises to deliver improved performance. LG's new TVs will also feature the company's “Evo” panel on both the newly launched LG G2 OLED and LG C2 OLED TV series, promising improved brightness and better thermal management.

The South Korean company announced new G2 OLED model and C2 models as part of LG's 2022 OLED TV lineup. The LG G2 OLED TV model will be available in a massive 97-inch OLED option in the G series, while the latter will be sold in a new 42-inch model, which is smaller than LG's smallest 48-inch OLED TV model currently in the market. Both the G and the C series feature thinner bezels than the older G1 OLED and C1 OLED TV models, according to LG.

LG's new G2 OLED TVs will be sold in 97-inch, 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, and 55-inch size options, while the new C2 OLED TVs will be sold in 83-inch, 77-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 48-inch, and 42-inch size options.

The company has also announced a set of new Mini-LED QNED TVs that offer better contrast than the company's LCD range, while offering better brightness than a traditional LED display. The QNED90 model and higher QNED models will offer are certified for 100% colour consistency and come with LG's Precision Dimming technology, according to the company.

The company also revealed that its 2022 OLED lineup features panels that are certified by TUV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories for flicker-free and glare-free operation, respectively, while they have been certified by global product testing agency Intertek for 100 percent colour fidelity and colour volume.

LG has also announced webOS 22, which will bring support for multiple user profiles, allowing users to have a different home screen for every person using the TV. The TV will also recommend content to each user. Meanwhile, webOS 22 will also bring a new “always ready” mode to show content such as playing music, time, and more. Users will also be able to share their TV feed from one room to another room, allowing one TV to share a channel from one TV to another TV located in another room with the company's new Room to Room Share feature.