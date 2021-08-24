LG has announced its 2021 lineup of TV models with the new OLED Evo range, QNED Mini LED TV models, Nano Cell TV series, and UHD AI ThinQ TVs. The OLED Evo range includes three models with 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch options. LG is also bringing a new 88-inch 8K OLED model along with new models in the A1, B1, and C1 series. The LG QNED Mini LED range includes 8K and 4K models under the QNED99 and QNED91 series, respectively. Additionally, the new LG UHD AI ThinQ TVs are slimmer and come with three-side cinema screen design. The TV models were originally unveiled at CES 2021 in January.

LG OLED Evo, QNED Mini LED TV, Nano Cell TV, UHD AI ThinQ TV: Price in India

LG OLED TVs start at Rs. 1,44,990, the LG QNED series starts at Rs. 2,66,990, LG Nanocell TVs start at Rs. 63,990, and the 4K UHD AI ThinQ models start at Rs. 50,990. Some of the models are listed as ‘coming soon' on LG India website while the LG OLED Evo and B1 series are already on sale.

LG OLED Evo series specifications, features

LG OLED Evo series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models. They come with Ultra HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution with Self Lighting Pixels dimming technology. They are powered by the Alpha9 Gen4 AI 4K processor and support HDR, HDR10 Pro, HLG, and AI 4K upscaling. The models support 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync premium, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 1ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, and more. The LG OLED Evo series has inbuilt Alexa and Google Assistant and runs on LG webOS Smart TV. You get 60W speakers is a 4.2 channel setup with Dolby Atmos support.

The OLED C1 series is now available in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and the new 83-inch variant. They are powered by the Alpha 9 Generation 4 AI processor, have 4K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. They are backed by 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos, and inbuilt support for Alexa as well as Google Assistant. The LG OLED B1 series, on the other hand, is powered by the Generation 4 Alpha 7 processor and comes with Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos. It is available in 55-inch and 65-inch models.

LG QNED Mini LED TV specifications, features

The LG QNED Mini LED TV series include the QNED99 and QNED91 range. They are offered in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models. These include 8K and 4K models and feature LG's Quantum Dot NanoCell Technology. They are powered by Alpha9 Gen 4 AI processor and have support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and more.

LG Nano Cell TV, UHD TV series: Specifications, features

The Nano Cell TV models and UHD TV series offer 4K resolution and are exclusive to the Indian market. There are six sizes in the Nano Cell TV series — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch. The LG UHD TV series, on the other hand, has seven sizes — 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch. They are powered by quad-core processors and have AI capabilities that dynamically improve the sound for a surround sound experience. They also have light sensor that measures the surrounding light to adjust tone mapping for optimal screen brightness.