Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG Showcases 55 Inch Smart Bed, 88 Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021

LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021

LG also introduced a 55-inch transparent display that can be used in restaurants.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 11 January 2021 12:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021

Photo Credit: LG

LG's 55-inch OLED Smart Bed innovation can reportedly analyse your sleep patterns

Highlights
  • LG showcased a transparent display that can be used for public utility
  • The Smart Bed from LG can be placed at the foot of the bed
  • LG’s 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED is aimed at home theatre setups

LG has showcased six display innovations at CES 2021, including a 55-inch transparent OLED Smart Bed. It is an OLED screen with adjustable height that can be placed at the foot of a bed. LG says the screen can achieve up to 40 percent transparency and you can see through it even when it is displaying an image. Besides that, LG also introduced a 55-inch display that can be used in restaurants (and double up as a barrier in these COVID times), and an 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED display, among a few other things.

LG showcased the new displays at the virtual CES 2021 that is on till 14 January.

Transparent OLED Smart Bed

Apart from being a transparent display of adjustable height that can be placed at the foot of the bed, the 55-inch OLED Smart Bed can also analyse your sleep patterns and act like an alarm clock. It also comes with built-in speakers.

Rail & Pivot OLED

LG has also introduced a 55-inch Rail & Pivot OLED, as reported by Android Authority. The display rests on a rail system and can slide itself out from a ‘hidden' position to multiple angles. While showcasing the display, LG reportedly showed it hidden behind a wall and then sliding out when required. The display, which has pivoting capabilities, is introduced to be used for video-based exercises.

Transparent OLED

This 55-inch transparent OLED display by LG is designed to be used for public utility. It was shown being used on a subway, displaying information about routes along with the time and weather. It is aimed at letting commuters enjoy an uninterrupted view of a city while receiving information from the screen.

48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) Gaming TV

This display by LG, as revealed just before CES 2021, has a paper-thin screen that bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R. The bendable OLED display comes with cinematic sound OLED (CSO) technology.

55-inch Transparent OLED and 23.1-inch in-Touch displays

LG also showed a demo in which customers were seen sitting in a restaurant in front of a 55-inch transparent LED that displayed the menu as well as things like a sports game. The idea is that customers would be able to talk to people, such as the chef, through the display.

LG display transparent oled LG_display_transparent_oled

LG showcased a 55-inch OLED that can be used in a restaurant

The demo also showed a 23.1-inch in-Touch stretch display below the 55-inch OLED that allowed the customers to select entertainment, make purchases, or call the chef.

88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED

The 88-inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED is aimed at home theatre setups. LG says that the Cinematic Sound OLED accurately produces all the sound effects directly from the screen without any additional speakers.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG OLED Display, ces 2021, LG OLED smart bed
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly Max Laptops, HP Elite Folio Tablet, and HP Elite Wireless Earbuds Launched at CES 2021

Related Stories

LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Band Review
  2. WhatsApp’s Private Groups Can Be Seen by Anyone via Google
  3. OnePlus Band Debuts With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes
  4. Switching to Signal? 5 Tips and Tricks You Need to Know
  5. Best Annual Prepaid Plans From Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi
  6. WhatsApp Says ‘No Change’ in Data Sharing With Facebook for User Chats
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. PUBG Mobile India Launch Date Remains Uncertain: Report
  9. Motorola Refreshes Its Stylus, Power, Play, One 5G Models for 2021
  10. What Data Do Different Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp and Signal Collect?
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Showcases 55-Inch Smart Bed, 88-Inch 8K Cinematic Sound OLED Display at CES 2021
  2. HP Envy 14, HP Elite Dragonfly Max Laptops, HP Elite Folio Tablet, and HP Elite Wireless Earbuds Launched at CES 2021
  3. OnePlus Band With AMOLED Display, 13 Exercise Modes Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple, Amazon Suspend Parler Social Network from App Store and AWS
  5. Tesla Hunts for Design Chief to Create Electric Cars for China
  6. WhatsApp Private Groups Were Accessible Again to Anyone Searching on Google
  7. Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon Now Playable on Apple Arcade
  8. Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro, Mi Smart Clock Launched by Xiaomi
  9. Donald Trump’s Digital Downfall: Banned From Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat; Parler Suspended From Google Play
  10. Telegram Takes Jab at WhatsApp and Facebook on Twitter, Fans Join In
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com