Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48 Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe

LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe

The LG OLED CX TV 48-inch model will be released in North American and other regions soon.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2020 18:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch supports HDR 10

Highlights
  • LG OLED CX TV 48-inch is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
  • The TV will launch in North American markets soon
  • LG OLED CX 48-inch supports 4K UHD resolution

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch model is official and joins the existing 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models in the company's 2020 CX series. With the addition of a 48-inch model, LG wants to offer a mid-size TV set for customers who prefer it. This LG OLED CX TV 48-inch model will go on sale in the European and Asian markets next month, with North America and other countries to follow soon. Price for each region will be announced closer to launch in the respective markets.

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch specifications, features

The 48-inch LG OLED CX TV features 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) resolution and has a pixel density of 8 million pixels. The company says that the density is comparable with that of a 96-inch 8K TV. The 48-inch model is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible for better rendering and an immersive gaming experience. The TV supports dynamic HDR10 and Dolby Vision at up to 120 frames per second for 4K UHD content. It comes with advanced HDMI specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR). The LG 48-inch CX OLED TV also features HDR Gaming Interest Group's (HGiG) HDR gaming profile for delivering quality graphics when playing HDR games via consoles.

There is also support for Dolby Atmos and LG's AI Acoustic Tuning for greater sound accuracy on the LG OLED CX 48-inch TV. It allows for two LG Bluetooth speakers to connect simultaneously, and up-mixes 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion.

LG first introduced its 2020 CX line-up in March this year, and has now added a 48-inch model into the mix. The company introduced 14 new OLED models with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features, to expand its presence in the premium TV market. This included new models in the GX series and the ZX series as well.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG OLED 48 Inch, LG OLED 48 Inch Launch, LG OLED 48 Inch Price, LG OLED 48 Inch Specifications, LG OLED 48 Inch Features, LG, LG OLED TV
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Model to Launch in India on June 4, to Be Priced Below Rs. 34,000
PUBG Mobile to Get ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals
LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  3. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets 8GB RAM Variant in India
  5. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  6. RedmiBook, Mi-Branded Laptops Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
  7. Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  8. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets Launched
  9. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  10. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Display 1A Monitor With 23.8-Inch Full-HD IPS Screen Launched
  2. PUBG Mobile to Get ‘Mysterious Jungle’ Mode on June 1, Teaser Reveals
  3. LG’s OLED 4K UHD CX Series Gets a 48-Inch Model, Sales Open Next Month in Asia, Europe
  4. Nokia Smart TV 43-Inch Model to Launch in India on June 4, to Be Priced Below Rs. 34,000
  5. Crew Dragon Demo-2: NASA Set to Resume Human Spaceflight From US Soil With SpaceX Launch
  6. HP EliteBook, EliteBook X360, ZBook Series With 10th Gen Intel vPro, AMD Ryzen PRO Processors Launched
  7. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's US Extradition Case Hinges on Key Ruling in Canada Today
  8. Amazon India to Offer Free COVID-19 Health Insurance to Sellers
  9. Global Mobile Phone Shipments to Fall 14.6 Percent in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic: Gartner
  10. Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series With Intel, AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com