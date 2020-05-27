LG OLED CX TV 48-inch model is official and joins the existing 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch models in the company's 2020 CX series. With the addition of a 48-inch model, LG wants to offer a mid-size TV set for customers who prefer it. This LG OLED CX TV 48-inch model will go on sale in the European and Asian markets next month, with North America and other countries to follow soon. Price for each region will be announced closer to launch in the respective markets.

LG OLED CX TV 48-inch specifications, features

The 48-inch LG OLED CX TV features 4K UHD (3,840x2,160) resolution and has a pixel density of 8 million pixels. The company says that the density is comparable with that of a 96-inch 8K TV. The 48-inch model is NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible for better rendering and an immersive gaming experience. The TV supports dynamic HDR10 and Dolby Vision at up to 120 frames per second for 4K UHD content. It comes with advanced HDMI specifications such as auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC) and variable refresh rate (VRR). The LG 48-inch CX OLED TV also features HDR Gaming Interest Group's (HGiG) HDR gaming profile for delivering quality graphics when playing HDR games via consoles.

There is also support for Dolby Atmos and LG's AI Acoustic Tuning for greater sound accuracy on the LG OLED CX 48-inch TV. It allows for two LG Bluetooth speakers to connect simultaneously, and up-mixes 2.0 channel sound to virtual 4.0 surround sound for more immersion.

LG first introduced its 2020 CX line-up in March this year, and has now added a 48-inch model into the mix. The company introduced 14 new OLED models with upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) features, to expand its presence in the premium TV market. This included new models in the GX series and the ZX series as well.

