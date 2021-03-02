Technology News
  LG OLED 48CX 48 Inch 4K TV With Auto Low Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India

LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India

LG OLED 48CX TV is built for gaming and high-quality content consumption.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2021 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: LG

LG OLED 48CX TV is priced at Rs. 1,99,990

Highlights
  • LG OLED 48CX TV has AI Acoustic Tuning audio
  • The TV features Nvidia G-SYNC technology
  • LG OLED 48CX TV supports Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa voice commands

LG OLED 48CX TV has been launched in India as part of the South Korean company's OLED television range. The LG webOS-based smart TV comes equipped with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync Compatible support. The 48-inch TV is powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, offers AI Acoustic Tuning for audio as well as LG's 'HDR 10 Pro' support, and features a 4K resolution panel for what LG says will offer an enhanced gaming, cinema, and sports viewing experience.

LG OLED 48CX TV price, availability

The LG OLED 48CX TV is available at offline retailers in India at a price of Rs. 1,99,990. Those interested can find the nearest retailer by visiting the LG India website.

LG OLED 48CX TV specifications

LG OLED 48CX TV features a 48-inch 4K (3840x2160 pixels) self-lit OLED panel. The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that optimises Dolby Vision content on the LG TV according to the brightness of the room. The display is complemented by AI Acoustic Tuning audio for an enhanced overall experience. Users can also take advantage of the Wireless Sound (2-way Bluetooth) feature to connect a Bluetooth headset or sound bar wirelessly with the TV. The TV is powered by LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor.

As per LG, the TV lets users game without any tearing and stuttering, thanks to Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which dynamically matches the TV's refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console or PC, though it hasn't detailed the native refresh rate. We've reached out for more information. The TV supports what the company calls HDR 10 Pro, with support for displaying HDR10 content. Combined with HGiG profile, the perfect black presented by self-lit pixels is said to provide the best experience for HDR gaming. Other gaming-focused features include Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) that meet HDMI 2.1 specifications. With ALLM, the LG OLED 48CX's low-lag Game Mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected.

The TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides real-time alerts to users. The new LG OLED 48CX TV is claimed to offer wide viewing angles, and reduced motion blur and ghosting for a cinematic experience. As per LG, the TV offers faster response time (>1ms) and low input lag. It also has built-in LG ThinQ platform with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support, and comes bundled with the company's Magic Remote with voice control. The TV also has an Eye Comfort Display design to reduce eyestrain. Connectivity options include built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, 3 USB ports, 4 HDMI v2.1 ports, 1 Ethernet port, 1 headphone out, 1 RF input, and 1 digital audio out (optical). It features 2.2 channel sound built-in, and is rated to provide 40W output including a 20W sub-woofer setup.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
