LG Display has announced the first Eyesafe-certified TV display for CES 2021. The display will be showcased at the tech event, and it is expected to meet EyeSafe requirements for low emissions of blue light and optimal colour performance. Eyesafe is touted to be the leading standard in low blue light solutions, and LG looks to introduce Eyesafe-certified displays on all TVs that will arrive in 2021. The new LG display has a 65-inch OLED screen, and it has received Germany's TUV Rheinland certification for being safe for the eyes.

The Eyesafe display standard has been developed in conjunction with over 250 leading ophthalmologists, optometrists, and engineers who have been conducting and analysing clinical health and safety research on the impacts of exposure to high-energy blue light. The standard includes a set of health-based requirements for consumer electronics, and the new LG Display meets all the requirements.

LG's new Eyesafe-certified TV display is significant as screen time is on the rise. A recent Nielsen report suggests that the average screen time in the US exceeds 13 hours a day. Especially in the pandemic, screen time has skyrocketed as users spend more and more time at home.

LG Eyesafe-certified TV OLED display reduces high-energy visible blue light emission peak by providing a more natural colour experience compared with software-only solutions, that significantly affect colour performance. The result is expected to offer a low-blue light display without compromising on colour performance.

"We are so proud to be the first manufacturer to certify our TV displays as Eyesafe – the recognised leader in screen time safety, blue light mitigation, and optimal colour performance across consumer electronics," said LG Display Chief Technology Officer Dr. Soo-Young Yoon. "As an industry leader, we will continue to take proactive steps to provide additional value, such as eye comfort to consumers, as well as providing the best experience through our cutting-edge technology, including OLED."

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.