Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant

LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant

LG Display also announced a $2.6 billion investment in its OLED panels production line in South Korea.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 16:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant

South Korea's LG Display on Tuesday posted a deeper second-quarter operating loss that missed analyst estimates, as a global supply glut pushed down prices of screens for television sets.

The Apple supplier's operating loss for April-June was KRW 369 billion ($313.02 million) versus a loss of KRW 228 billion in the same period a year earlier. The result compared with analysts' forecast loss of KRW 268 billion, according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue fell 5 perecnt to KRW 5.4 trillion. Prices for LG Display's main product, 50-inch liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) for TVs, slid as much as 7.5 percent in the quarter versus the same period last year, showed data from WitsView, part of research provider TrendForce.

Analysts said TV makers have stockpiled panels for fear of changes in import tariffs brought about by Sino-US trade tension, creating rising inventories and growing supply glut in the display market.

"Set makers have been stocking up on panels in advance due to fears of a 25 percent tariff to be placed into effect in the third quarter, leading their panel inventories to pile up and resulting in conservative purchasing," said analyst Iris Hu at TrendForce.

Earlier on Tuesday, LG Display announced a $2.6 billion investment in its organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels production line in South Korea.

The Apple supplier earlier forecast a tough 2019 as it invests heavily in OLED panels at a time of weak demand for smartphones and tech gadgets in general.

The display screen maker said in a statement it would continue to expand its lead in the OLED TV market.

LG Display is shifting its mainstay liquid crystal display (LCD) business towards next-generation OLED panels, as the LCD panel industry is crowded with Chinese rivals.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Display
Google Shopping Platform Launched in the US, Chasing Amazon
Honor Smartphones
LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  2. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Set to Debut in India on August 1
  4. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  5. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  7. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  8. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  10. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
  2. Google Shopping Platform Launched in the US, Chasing Amazon
  3. Huawei Said to Have Helped North Korea Build a Wireless Network
  4. Facebook's $5 Billion US FTC Settlement Said to Be Announced as Early as This Week
  5. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 India Launch Set for August 1, Amazon Reveals
  6. TikTok User Spending Crosses $10 Million in June, Growth Largely Driven by China: Sensor Tower
  7. Trump Agrees to Prompt Responses to License Requests for Huawei Sales
  8. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price Revealed, Goes Up for Pre-Orders in China
  9. Realme 3i to Go on Sale Again Today at 8pm via Flipkart and Realme Website: Price, Sale Offers, Specifications
  10. Vivo Z5 Renders Revealed Ahead of Launch, Tease In-Display Fingerprint Sensor and Triple Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.