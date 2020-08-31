Technology News
  LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image, 2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness Launched

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image, 2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness Launched

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and its light source is rated for 20,000 hours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2020 18:20 IST
LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser Projector With Up to 300 Inches Image, 2,700 ANSI Lumens Brightness Launched

LG CineBeam 4K UHD has two built-in speakers

Highlights
  • LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector will be featured at IFA 2020
  • The projector has Dolby ATMOS support
  • LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector comes with HDR10 support

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector has been launched by the South Korean tech giant as the latest instalment in its CineBeam series. The new projector comes with model number HU810P and supports up to 4K resolution at up to 300 inches diagonally. The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector boasts of LG's new Adaptive Picture Pro technology that delivers a vibrant and clear image regardless of the ambient light. It can also detect the amount of light in the room and project images accordingly.

LG has not shared pricing for the CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector yet but the company will feature it at IFA 2020 through a virtual exhibition that is scheduled for September 3. As of now, there is no information on availability either.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector specifications, features

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector uses the DLP projection system and has a native UHD resolution of 3,840x2,160 pixels. It has support for HDR10, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping, and its light source is rated for 20,000 hours. It supports a peak brightness of 2,700 ANSI Lumens and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. The projection lens on the LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector can be adjusted with 55 percent movement vertically and 22 percent horizontally. It also allows for 1.6x zoom with its throw ratio between 1.3 and 2.08.

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector can create an image as small as 40 inches and as large as 300 inches. The audio is handled by two 5W stereo speakers and the projector is Dolby ATMOS compatible as well. For connectivity, you get one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, and Bluetooth.

The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector runs on webOS 5.0 and is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share. There is an Iris Mode that offers two presets – Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode – to detect the amount of light in the room and project a picture accordingly. Its Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode can adjust the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source. The LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector measures 337x410x145mm and weighs 11kg.

