LG at CES 2020 launched 13 new OLED TV models, as well as new 8K and 4K NanoCell LCD TVs. Unfortunately for now, exact model names and specifications remain a mystery, but more details should emerge when the company launches the TVs in individual markets. The South Korean electronics giant also revealed that its rollable 4K TV, first unveiled at CES 2019, will start shipping this year.

The 13 new LG OLED televisions include three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models, as well as an all-new OLED screen size - 48-inch. LG says its new 8K TVs, both OLED and NanoCell LCD types, use new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI Processor, said to deliver upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to improve picture quality and enable a host of specialised features for various types of content.

The LG GX Gallery Series includes a 65-inch model that's just 20mm thick, letting it be mounted almost completely flush on the wall. Other display sizes in the family include 55-inch and 77-inch.

The company adds among its 2020 LG OLED ZX Real 8K models, the 88-inch and 77-inch TVs are among the first to earn the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) new 8K Ultra HD logo. 12 of its OLED TVs in 2020 will also offer Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, meant to enhance their performance for gamers.

Calling it an industry first, LG says its 2020 OLED TVs feature the HDR Gaming Interest Group's HGiG Mode, "so gamers can enjoy high quality visuals as game creators and developers intended when playing HDR games via consoles on their LG TVs."

The company is also touting a sports-centric features, including Sports Alert - which helps users "keep track of their favourite teams and schedules and notifying them as soon as a team scores."

As we mentioned, LG has also announced its rollable 4K TV, unveiled last year in a 65-inch display size, will go on sale in 2020 - with the company looking at a Q2 or Q3 release. The price is a shocker - at $60,000 (roughly Rs. 43,11,200).

