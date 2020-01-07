Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs

LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs

The 13 new LG OLED televisions include three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, as well as 88-inch and 77-inch class Real 8K models.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 20:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs

LG says 12 of its OLED TVs this year will offer Nvidia G-Sync technology

Highlights
  • LG didn't detail exact pricing or specifications of its new OLED TVs
  • The company also unveiled new NanoCell LCD TVs at CES 2020
  • LG is touting Nvidia G-Sync support on many of its 2020 TVs

LG at CES 2020 launched 13 new OLED TV models, as well as new 8K and 4K NanoCell LCD TVs. Unfortunately for now, exact model names and specifications remain a mystery, but more details should emerge when the company launches the TVs in individual markets. The South Korean electronics giant also revealed that its rollable 4K TV, first unveiled at CES 2019, will start shipping this year.

The 13 new LG OLED televisions include three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models, as well as an all-new OLED screen size - 48-inch. LG says its new 8K TVs, both OLED and NanoCell LCD types, use new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI Processor, said to deliver upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to improve picture quality and enable a host of specialised features for various types of content.

The LG GX Gallery Series includes a 65-inch model that's just 20mm thick, letting it be mounted almost completely flush on the wall. Other display sizes in the family include 55-inch and 77-inch. 

The company adds among its 2020 LG OLED ZX Real 8K models, the 88-inch and 77-inch TVs are among the first to earn the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) new 8K Ultra HD logo. 12 of its OLED TVs in 2020 will also offer Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, meant to enhance their performance for gamers.

Calling it an industry first, LG says its 2020 OLED TVs feature the HDR Gaming Interest Group's HGiG Mode, "so gamers can enjoy high quality visuals as game creators and developers intended when playing HDR games via consoles on their LG TVs."

The company is also touting a sports-centric features, including Sports Alert - which helps users "keep track of their favourite teams and schedules and notifying them as soon as a team scores."

As we mentioned, LG has also announced its rollable 4K TV, unveiled last year in a 65-inch display size, will go on sale in 2020 - with the company looking at a Q2 or Q3 release. The price is a shocker - at $60,000 (roughly Rs. 43,11,200).

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: LG, CES, CES 2020, LG OLED TV, OLED, OLED TV, NanoCell TV, LCD TV, TV, LG TV, 8K TV, 4K TV
Asus at CES 2020: New ExpertBook B9450, ZenBook Duo, Chromebook Flip C436, Zephyrus G15 Laptops Unveiled

Related Stories

LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  4. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 India Price Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
  7. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  8. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
#Latest Stories
  1. LG at CES 2020: 13 New OLED TV Models Unveiled, as Well as New NanoCell LCD TVs
  2. Asus at CES 2020: New ExpertBook B9450, ZenBook Duo, Chromebook Flip C436, Zephyrus G15 Laptops Unveiled
  3. Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
  5. Samsung at CES 2020: Ballie Rolling Robot, Exoskeleton to Improve Your Posture Using AI Unveiled
  6. France, US Set 2-Week Target for Digital Tax Deal
  7. Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Series Start Receiving Android 10 Software Update: Report
  8. CES 2020: Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype With 20Gbps Interface, 1TB USB Type-C Thumb Drive
  9. Elon Musk's Dance Moves Launch Tesla SUV Programme at New China Factory
  10. Wi-Fi 6E Standard Announced by Wi-Fi Alliance, Meant to Improve on Wi-Fi 6 Using 6GHz Spectrum
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.