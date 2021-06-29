Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support

LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support

LG says that the update will also be rolled out to other premium TVs in July.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 June 2021 13:26 IST
LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support

Photo Credit: LG

LG’s CX and BX TV models from last year will also get the update

Highlights
  • LG OLED Z1 series will also get the update
  • The update has firmware version 03.15.27
  • Next-gen Xbox consoles were first to come with Dolby Vision support

LG has started rolling out an update that brings the support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz for gaming on compatible platforms to a few premium TV series. The South Korean company claims it's the first TV manufacturer to do so. While LG has confirmed that the update is being rolled out on C1 and G1 2021 OLED TVs, a report says that last year's CX and BX models will also be updated to support Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz gaming. Apart from this, the update also brings user-friendly controls.

As per a press note from LG, the update with firmware version 03.15.27 is now rolling out to LG's C1 and G1 series OLED TVs making them the first TVs globally that are capable of supporting Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz on compatible platforms. Apart from these lineups, the South Korean company says other premium models such as OLED Z1 series, QNED Mini LED QNED99 series and NanoCell NANO99 series TVs will also receive the update in July.

Without specifically naming other TV series, LG also announced that additional 2021 and 2020 TV models are also being tested for Dolby Vision gaming in either 60Hz or 120Hz. A report by Forbes says that LG will also be rolling out the Freesync/ Dolby Vision support update for last year's CX and GX series of TVs as well. Additionally, the report mentions that while the final version of the software will be released online and via OTA updates as normal, those C1 and G1 2021 OLED TVs owners who wish to get their hands early can request the beta version directly from the local LG service centers.

There are currently no games with Dolby Vision support, and Xbox Series X, Series S consoles are the first next-gen consoles to come with support for up to 8K games with a 120fps super-high frame rate. As per reports, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch are also expected to get the same since neither Dolby Vision nor Dolby Atmos are exclusive to Xbox. Once games with Dolby Vision support are available, gamers can enjoy brighter highlights, sharper contrast, and more vibrant colours while playing. Dolby Vision games are said to automatically map to a gamer's Dolby Vision display to reproduce the full picture.

Apart from the support for Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz gaming, the update from LG also brings Game Optimizer in the Game Dashboard. It is a floating onscreen menu similar to the head-up display (HUD) found in many games. It allows gamers to quickly see the TV's settings and switch between different genres – Standard, FPS, RPG or RTS – without pausing the ongoing game. “The dashboard also shows the status of other modes such as black stabilizer, low latency and variable refresh rate (VRR) are activated,” the company said.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG C1 OLED TV, LG G1 OLED TV, Dolby vision, LG, Microsoft
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
When Do Electric Vehicles Become Cleaner Than Gasoline Cars: An Analysis
LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  3. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  4. Windows 11 May Rollout in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  8. Netflix Now Lets Users Watch Partially Downloaded Movies and Shows
  9. Redmi 10 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Could Arrive in July
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Launches Vinyl of the Month Club Subscription, Amazon Music Unlimited Brings 6 Months of Disney Plus
  2. Microsoft Office is Getting a Visual Refresh, 64-Bit ARM Support for Windows 11: All Details
  3. LG C1, LG G1 2021 OLED TVs Getting Updated With Dolby Vision HDR at 4K 120Hz Gaming Support
  4. MWC 2021: Verizon Shows Off 5G-Connected Robots at Barcelona Conference
  5. Fired by Bot at Amazon: ‘It’s You Against the Machine’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Support Page Hints at Upcoming India Launch, Galaxy Buds 2 Leaked Renders Show Design, Colours
  7. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  8. Netflix Partial Downloads Feature Rolling Out on Android, to Let Users Watch Shows Before Download Completes
  9. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Set to Tout Starlink Progress at MWC 2021 as Cost, Demand Hurdles Linger
  10. Windows 11 Insider Preview Now Available for Download, October Release Date Suggested
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com