LG has launched a range of new television sets in India, powered by artificial intelligence (AI). These 25 new TV sets include various models under its OLED, Super UHD, UHD and Smart TV category, and are equipped with Alpha 7 and Alpha 9 processors. These TV sets come with smart features like voice control, webOS support, mobile connection overlay, and supports Dolby Atmos surround sound as well. The range starts from Rs. 32,500 and goes on till Rs. 29,49,990 across sizes from 32-inch to 77-inch.

The whole new range of LG TVs have a new remote control - dubbed as Magic Remote - and it lets you point, click, scroll, and use voice commands. The company notes that the television sets support 800+ voice commands which work even without internet connection. The TVs have a streamlined setup process for easy connection to gaming consoles and sound bars. There's also a new feature called mobile connection overlay that enables users to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously. Consumers can also access Google Photos and Google Drive on LG TV with help of cloud photos and videos app. The TVs support Bluetooth to allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio device and connect smartphones with the television in order to enjoy music.

These televisions also support the full palette of HDR, including Dolby Vision, advanced HDR by Technicolor, HDR10 Pro, and HLG Pro. LG's 2018 OLED TV range supports the Alpha 9 processor. It integrates noise reduction features, improved colour correction algorithm, and is designed to support high frame rate (HFR) for producing smoother and clearer motion images at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies.

LG's 2018 SuperUHD TV range supports 4K, ThinQ AI, Alpha 7 processor, Dolby Atmos and full array dimming. Full array dimming allows for denser backlighting zones throughout the display, contrary to edge-lighting where backlights are positioned on the edges behind the TV panel. The range also supports Nano Cell Display revealing a billion life-like colours, 64 times richer than conventional TV, the company claims. Both 2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TV ranges support 4K Cinema HDR and come with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for enhancing the audio-visual experience.

Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said in a statement, "Artificial intelligence is definitely the road ahead for all our future products. AI functionality backed up with extensive research is incorporated in televisions with an aim of delivering a unique and more intuitive experience. As a matter of fact, we have taken a step ahead to implement AI function across our range of smart televisions. At LG our interest is in improving the user lifestyle and convenience. We are launching 25 models of AI today across all segments."