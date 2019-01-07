CES wouldn't be CES if there were no new and crazy screens on display. While Samsung has revealed what it has in store for us, LG Display has also announced that it is showing off some cool and innovative screens at the tech fair in Las Vegas. These include an 88-inch 8K OLED screen, a 65-inch 8K OLED display, and a 65-inch 4K OLED screen. While it is unclear when exactly we can see these on store shelves, but the future certainly looks exciting. Additionally, the company is also taking the wraps off a couple of transparent OLED displays, a 27-inch Neo Art concept screen, a 27-inch 4K screen with just 0.11-inch bezels and a 13.3-inch 4K display with a power consumption of 2.8W.

88-inch 8K OLED screen

The most exciting display among LG Display's brand-new wares, the 88-inch 8K OLED screen offers massive upgrade to the company's Crystal Sound screen technology that it had unveiled back in 2017. The technology allows the company to embed the sound system directly in the OLED screen, thereby removing the need for any speakers - the screen itself produces sound. LG says that the 88-inch 8K OLED screen can produce 3.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos audio. So, you not only get a great screen, but great audio as well.

65-inch 8K and 4K OLED panels

Apart from the 88-inch panel, the South Korean company is also introducing two 65-inch display panels at CES 2019. While the specifics of the 8K screen are a mystery at the moment, the 4K panel will come with “world's fastest” motion picture response time of 3.5ms. The company claims that such a fast response time makes the screen ideal for viewing action movies and sports.

Samsung Showcases 219-Inch TV at CES 2019, Announces Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Among other screens, LG has brought two screens meant for automotive usage – a 12.3-inch transparent OLED panel with 45 percent transparency and a 12.3-inch P-OLED screen. The company's new 27-inch Neo Art concept is meant to be used in desktop monitors. According to the company, mobile devices and PCs can easily connect with this screen using a USB Type-C port. There is another 27-inch screen in the company's portfolio, which is also meant to be put in the computer monitors. This panel uses the company's Oxide backplane technology and has a 4K resolution with just 0.11-inch thick bezels.

Lastly, the LG Display is highlighting a 13.3-inch display panel meant for laptop screens. This panel has an hourly power consumption of just 2.8W.

While the 8K screen may take some time to appear in commercial products, rest of LG Display's new technology is likely to pop in products from LG and other manufacturers over the course of 2019.