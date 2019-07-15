Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound

LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound

Both the TVs will get support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit via an update soon.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound

The new LG Smart TVs run on webOS and support 2-way Bluetooth audio playback

Highlights
  • The new LG 4K Smart LED TVs comes in 43-inch and 55-inch variants
  • Both TVs deliver an audio output of 20W via 2.0 channel audio system
  • The two LG TVs come with Google Assistant and Alexa integration

LG has launched a pair of new 4K LED TVs in India that come with support for 4K Active HDR and DTS Virtual: X sound technology. The new 4K LED Smart TVs launched by LG in India come in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and are now available to purchase from Amazon. The market availability of LG's new 4K LED TVs begins the same day when the e-commerce giant's Prime Day sale kicks off. The new LG TVs are powered by a quad-core processor and offer wide viewing angles with high colour accuracy. The two new 4K LED TVs run on webOS and are based on the company's ThinQ AI platform.

LG 4K LED TVs price, launch offers

The larger 55-inch LG UHD Smart TV model (55UM7290PTD) is priced at Rs. 62,990, but it can currently be purchased at just Rs. 59,990 from Amazon. On the other hand, the 43-inch variant (43UM7290PTF) carries a price tag of Rs. 41,990, but it is currently listed at Rs. 40,999 on Amazon. Both TVs have been made available on the same day when Amazon's Prime Day sale kicks off.

As for launch offers, Amazon is providing no-cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards. An exchange discount worth up to Rs. 3,240 is also on the table. There are a few Prime-exclusive offers available on LG's new 4K LED TVs as well.

LG 4K LED TVs specifications, features

The new LG 55UM7290PTD 4K LED TV packs a 55-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 4K Active HDR and HDR 10 Pro support. The smaller LG 43UM7290PTF 4K LED TV comes equipped with a 43-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with the same set of features as its larger sibling. Both the TVs offer wide viewing angles and their panels deliver a refresh rate of 50Hz.

The two new 4K LED TVs from LG provide an audio output of 20W driven by a 2.0 channel speaker system with support for DTS Virtual: X surround sound and 2-way Bluetooth audio playback. The LG 4K LED TV duo also has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in and is based on the LG ThinQ AI smart TV platform with webOS handling things on the software side. LG claims that it will add support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit soon via an update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV (43UM7290PTF)

LG 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV (43UM7290PTF)

Display43.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions975mm x 574mm x 80.3mm
ResolutionUltra HD
OSWebOS
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
LG 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)

LG 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (55UM7290PTD)

Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions1244mm x 726mm x 87.1mm
ResolutionUltra HD
OSWebOS
TouchscreenNo
Smart TVYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG 4K IPS TV, LG 4K Smart LED TV, LG 43UM7290PTF, LG 55UM7290PTD
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro Teased, Full Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
Honor Smartphones
LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  2. Realme X With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. 11-Year-Old's iPhone Catches Fire in the US: Report
  4. Here’s Your First Look at 5 Upcoming Prime Video Series From India
  5. Xiaomi Mi Super Bass Wireless Around-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  6. Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched in India
  7. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  8. Realme X, Realme 3i to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  10. Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange Colour Variant Goes Official in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's VR Dream May Never Take Off, Oculus Co-Founder Says
  2. Xiaomi Continues Chip Strategy Revamp With Investment in Semiconductor Designer
  3. Bitcoin Drops More Than 10 Percent as Scrutiny of Cryptocurrencies Grows
  4. LG Launches 4K LED Smart TVs in India With Active HDR, DTS Virtual: X Surround Sound
  5. Honor 9X and Honor 9X Pro Teased, Full Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2019: WD My Passport Go Portable SSD With Shock Protection Launched in India
  7. Sony WH-XB900N Noise-Cancelling Headphones With 30-Hour Battery Life, Built-In Alexa, Google Assistant Launched in India
  8. Galileo Satellite Navigation System Experiences Service Outage
  9. Mi A3 Launch Set for July 17, Alleged Live Images of the Phone Leaked
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2019: Amazon Staff Strike in Germany Demanding Better Wages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.