LG has launched a pair of new 4K LED TVs in India that come with support for 4K Active HDR and DTS Virtual: X sound technology. The new 4K LED Smart TVs launched by LG in India come in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes and are now available to purchase from Amazon. The market availability of LG's new 4K LED TVs begins the same day when the e-commerce giant's Prime Day sale kicks off. The new LG TVs are powered by a quad-core processor and offer wide viewing angles with high colour accuracy. The two new 4K LED TVs run on webOS and are based on the company's ThinQ AI platform.

LG 4K LED TVs price, launch offers

The larger 55-inch LG UHD Smart TV model (55UM7290PTD) is priced at Rs. 62,990, but it can currently be purchased at just Rs. 59,990 from Amazon. On the other hand, the 43-inch variant (43UM7290PTF) carries a price tag of Rs. 41,990, but it is currently listed at Rs. 40,999 on Amazon. Both TVs have been made available on the same day when Amazon's Prime Day sale kicks off.

As for launch offers, Amazon is providing no-cost EMI on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards. An exchange discount worth up to Rs. 3,240 is also on the table. There are a few Prime-exclusive offers available on LG's new 4K LED TVs as well.

LG 4K LED TVs specifications, features

The new LG 55UM7290PTD 4K LED TV packs a 55-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with 4K Active HDR and HDR 10 Pro support. The smaller LG 43UM7290PTF 4K LED TV comes equipped with a 43-inch UHD (3840 x 2160 pixels) display with the same set of features as its larger sibling. Both the TVs offer wide viewing angles and their panels deliver a refresh rate of 50Hz.

The two new 4K LED TVs from LG provide an audio output of 20W driven by a 2.0 channel speaker system with support for DTS Virtual: X surround sound and 2-way Bluetooth audio playback. The LG 4K LED TV duo also has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in and is based on the LG ThinQ AI smart TV platform with webOS handling things on the software side. LG claims that it will add support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit soon via an update.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.