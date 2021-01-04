Technology News
  LG to Showcase 48 Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021

LG to Showcase 48-Inch Bendable Cinematic OLED Display at CES 2021

LG 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED display comes with CSO technology enabling them to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 January 2021 18:29 IST
The new LG display has a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz

Highlights
  • LG OLED display has been certified to emit low levels of blue light
  • LG is looking to put this display up for a demo at CES 2021
  • The bendable display offers a response time of 0.1 milliseconds

LG Display has unveiled its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display ahead of CES 2021. The display has a paper-thin screen that bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R. Bending the display will offer maximum viewing access to users, and is particularly useful for gamers. The bendable OLED display comes with cinematic sound OLED (CSO) technology enabling them to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers. LG looks to put this display up for demo at CES 2021 next week.

The new bendable display from LG is touted to be the world's first 48-inch bendable CSO display. A new video has also been published on YouTube that teases its arrival at CES 2021. The company claims that the TV will bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display. Because of its bending capabilities, it can be positioned straight like a regular TV, or bent for a more immersive experience.

There is an ultra-slim film exciter, which is essentially the part that vibrates the display. LG says that this part has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm, allowing the screen to be really thin. The 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED display offers a response time of 0.1 milliseconds, a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.

Additionally, LG claims that the bendable OLED display has been certified for emitting low levels of blue light and being flicker-free. “LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximises the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers,” said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President and Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: LG, LG 48 Inch Bendable OLED Display, CES 2021, CES
