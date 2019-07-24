Technology News
  • LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range

LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range

Streaming content from your iPhone to your LG TV just got easier.

By | Updated: 24 July 2019 14:38 IST
LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range

LG had originally announced AirPlay 2 support at CES 2019

Highlights
  • LG’s 2019 range of smart TVs will now support AirPlay 2 and Homekit
  • The new feature will come through a firmware update starting July 25
  • LG had originally announced AirPlay 2 support at CES 2019

While a lot of TVs - budget and premium alike - support Google Cast for screen casting from Android smartphones or through the Google Chrome browser, support for Apple's AirPlay protocol isn't quite as widespread in the segment. However, it will get a big boost with LG, which has announced that it is rolling out support for AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit for its 2019 range of smart TVs, including the company's OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, and Ultra-HD TVs with ThinQ AI capabilities.

The new functionality will roll out through a firmware update for compatible TVs globally starting July 25, bringing support for AirPlay 2 and Apple Homekit. The South Korean company had promised that it would be bringing these features to its 2019 TV range back at CES 2019, and has duly delivered on its promise. If you own a 2019 LG TV, you will receive the firmware update in the weeks to follow, and it may take some time to reach your TV.

Apple announced AirPlay 2 last year, which is an improved standard for screen and content casting from iOS and Mac devices, and is the successor to AirPlay. LG's latest update means that users of iOS and Mac devices will be able to stream content from their device screens effortlessly onto the TV.

This includes TV shows and movies from the Apple TV app in up to 4K resolution with support for Dolby Vision where applicable, as well as Apple Podcasts and Apple Music streaming on the TV and other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers in sync.

LG is also bringing support for Apple HomeKit through the update, and claims to be the first global TV manufacturer to support the Cupertino-based company's smart home protocol on its TVs. This will make it possible to control the TV via the Home app or through Siri on Apple devices.

Earlier this month, LG launched its range of 2019 TVs in India, and some of these TVs are set to receive this update. The new TVs are priced from Rs. 24,990 to Rs. 10,99,990, and come in sizes ranging from 32 inches to 77 inches.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, LG, Smart TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

LG Brings Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Support to Its 2019 Smart TV Range
