LG’s 2018 TV Models to Get Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit Later This Year

Apple AirPlay 2 allows iOS and Mac users to cast content on to the TV screen seamlessly.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2020 13:25 IST
LG claims to be the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit on its TVs

Highlights
  • Apple AirPlay 2 was rolled out for 2019 LG TV range in July
  • LG says Apple TV app is available on 2018 OLED models
  • 2018 LG UHD TV models to get Apple TV app support soon

LG has revealed that support for AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit will be rolled out for its 2018 smart TV lineup. This comes after the LG rolled out support for these Apple services for its 2019 range of smart TVs in July. The support for the two features was introduced via a firmware update and the 2018 TV sets will see a similar process. LG says that support for AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit will be released sometime later this year.

The LG UK team took to Twitter to announce that the company's 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. It is likely that only a few models will get this support and LG hasn't offered details on the eligible list of TVs yet. LG says that the rollout will happen sometime later this year and more details will be shared when these features become available.

Separately, LG has also announced that customers worldwide are getting the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs. The company will roll out the app support for UHD TV models in the future.

While Android TV models come with built-in support for Google Cast, only select TV models offer support for Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

For those unaware, Apple AirPlay 2 allows iOS and Mac users to cast content on to the TV screen seamlessly. This includes TV shows and movies from the Apple TV app in up to 4K resolution, as well as Apple Podcasts and Apple Music streaming on the TV. Apple HomeKit, on the other hand, makes it possible to control the TV via the Home app or through Siri on Apple devices. LG claims to be the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit on its TVs.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: LG, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit, LG 2018 TVs
