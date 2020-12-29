LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report

LG is rolling out a software update that adds Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for some 2018 smart TV models, as per a report. LG had announced the availability of the Apple TV app on its 2018-OLED and Super UHD TVs in September, and said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be rolled out soon. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support appear to be rolling out now to some 2018 smart TV models in a phased manner, according to the report.

As per a report by MacRumors, multiple users have confirmed that LG's latest software update has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. LG had announced in September that its 2018-smart TV lineup will receive support for the same within this year.

It isn't clear which LG TV models are eligible for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. LG claims to be the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit on its TVs. While a lot of TVs support Google Cast for screen casting from Android smartphones via the Chrome browser, limited models offer support for Apple's AirPlay.

In July last year, LG brought Apple Airplay 2, HomeKit support to its 2019 range of smart TVs.

Apple AirPlay 2 lets iOS and Mac users cast content such as TV shows and movies on to the TV screen from the Apple TV app in up to 4K resolutions. It is also possible to cast Apple Podcasts and Apple Music on the TV. Apple HomeKit, meanwhile, enables users to control their TVs via the Home app or via Siri on Apple devices.

These features are also available on smart TV models by other companies, such as Samsung and Sony.

