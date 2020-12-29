Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report

LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report

Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for LG’s 2018 smart TVs seems to be rolling out in a phased manner.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 29 December 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report

AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support appear to be rolling out now to some LG 2018 smart TV models

Highlights
  • LG’s 2018 smart TVs may now support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit
  • LG had earlier announced Apple TV app for its 2018 smart TV models
  • It isn’t clear which LG TV models are eligible for the apps

LG is rolling out a software update that adds Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for some 2018 smart TV models, as per a report. LG had announced the availability of the Apple TV app on its 2018-OLED and Super UHD TVs in September, and said that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be rolled out soon. AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support appear to be rolling out now to some 2018 smart TV models in a phased manner, according to the report.

As per a report by MacRumors, multiple users have confirmed that LG's latest software update has support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. LG had announced in September that its 2018-smart TV lineup will receive support for the same within this year.

It isn't clear which LG TV models are eligible for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support. LG claims to be the first global TV manufacturer to support HomeKit on its TVs. While a lot of TVs support Google Cast for screen casting from Android smartphones via the Chrome browser, limited models offer support for Apple's AirPlay.

In July last year, LG brought Apple Airplay 2, HomeKit support to its 2019 range of smart TVs.

Apple AirPlay 2 lets iOS and Mac users cast content such as TV shows and movies on to the TV screen from the Apple TV app in up to 4K resolutions. It is also possible to cast Apple Podcasts and Apple Music on the TV. Apple HomeKit, meanwhile, enables users to control their TVs via the Home app or via Siri on Apple devices.

These features are also available on smart TV models by other companies, such as Samsung and Sony.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit, LG 2018 smart TV
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Up to 4,804Mbps Speed Launched
MIUI 12.5 Released With Enhanced Privacy Controls, New Animation Effects

Related Stories

LG’s 2018 Smart TVs Getting Support for Apple AirPlay 2, HomeKit: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  3. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  6. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  7. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  8. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India: Report
  10. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com