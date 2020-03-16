Technology News
  Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999

Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999

This is the most affordable Dolby Vision-certified TV in India.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 March 2020 16:44 IST
Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999

The new TVs from Kodak run on official Android TV 9 Pie

Highlights
  • The Kodak CA series is available in four sizes up to 65 inches
  • The TVs are all 4K LED televisions
  • Kodak TVs in India are marketed by SPPL, an Indian company

While Xiaomi and Vu tend to make the news more often for their affordable televisions, another company is giving them a tough fight when it comes to specifications and value for money. Noida-based Super Plastronics Private Ltd. (SPPL) has launched a new television series under the Kodak brand; the Kodak CA series is the latest from the company, featuring 4K LED Smart TVs. The range is available in four sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - with prices starting at Rs. 23,999 for the 43-inch variant.

The Kodak CA series features 4K LED Smart TVs, and runs on official Android TV 9 Pie. Interestingly, the televisions are Dolby Vision certified, making this the most affordable (that we know of) television with this HDR certification in India. Also supported are Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround for audio, with a rated sound output of 30W. The new televisions support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube for streaming content on the Android TV platform, with the remote featuring hotkeys for the apps as well.

As with other Android TV devices, the Kodak CA series comes with built-in Chromecast, and has three HDMI ports for external connectivity. Brightness is rated at 500 nits, and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz is supported. The TVs have 1.75GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage for apps. Additional apps can be downloaded to the Android TV platform from the Google Play Store for Android TV.

The 43-inch Kodak CA series TV is priced at Rs. 23,999; the 50-inch model costs Rs. 27,999; the 55-inch variant retails at Rs. 30,999; the 65-inch model costs Rs. 49,999. The televisions will go on sale in the coming days on Flipkart.

The new televisions go up against the recently launched Vu Premium 4K TV series which is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards and is also available on Flipkart. The Vu range is also powered by Android TV and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

SPPL has been in the Indian market with Kodak branded televisions for four years now, and also markets televisions under the Thomson brand; the company has brand licensee agreements to use both brand names for its televisions. The company manufactures its products in India itself.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Kodak, Kodak 4K LED TV, Android TV, Dolby vision
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999
