While Xiaomi and Vu tend to make the news more often for their affordable televisions, another company is giving them a tough fight when it comes to specifications and value for money. Noida-based Super Plastronics Private Ltd. (SPPL) has launched a new television series under the Kodak brand; the Kodak CA series is the latest from the company, featuring 4K LED Smart TVs. The range is available in four sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - with prices starting at Rs. 23,999 for the 43-inch variant.

The Kodak CA series features 4K LED Smart TVs, and runs on official Android TV 9 Pie. Interestingly, the televisions are Dolby Vision certified, making this the most affordable (that we know of) television with this HDR certification in India. Also supported are Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround for audio, with a rated sound output of 30W. The new televisions support Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube for streaming content on the Android TV platform, with the remote featuring hotkeys for the apps as well.

As with other Android TV devices, the Kodak CA series comes with built-in Chromecast, and has three HDMI ports for external connectivity. Brightness is rated at 500 nits, and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz is supported. The TVs have 1.75GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage for apps. Additional apps can be downloaded to the Android TV platform from the Google Play Store for Android TV.

The 43-inch Kodak CA series TV is priced at Rs. 23,999; the 50-inch model costs Rs. 27,999; the 55-inch variant retails at Rs. 30,999; the 65-inch model costs Rs. 49,999. The televisions will go on sale in the coming days on Flipkart.

The new televisions go up against the recently launched Vu Premium 4K TV series which is priced at Rs. 24,999 onwards and is also available on Flipkart. The Vu range is also powered by Android TV and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

SPPL has been in the Indian market with Kodak branded televisions for four years now, and also markets televisions under the Thomson brand; the company has brand licensee agreements to use both brand names for its televisions. The company manufactures its products in India itself.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

