Kodak CA Pro Android TV series has been launched in India. The new CA Pro range comes in 43-inch and 50-inch display sizes. The TVs run on Android 10 and come with Google Assistant support. The new Kodak CA Pro series features 4K ultra-HD displays and come with 40W sound output. The models offer Dolby MS12 and DTS TruSurround features, dual-band Wi-Fi to support 5GHz Internet bandwidth and a metallic design with slim bezels. The Kodak TVs come with inbuilt apps such as YouTube Learning and Google Classroom.

Kodak CA Pro series price in India, availability

The new Kodak CA Pro series is priced in India at Rs. 27,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs. 33,999 for the 50-inch model. The sale of the new TV range starts October 28, during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Early access will be offered to Flipkart Plus users starting midnight. At the time of writing, the TVs were listed on Flipkart as ‘Sold Out.' Launch offers on Flipkart include a 10 percent discount on SBI Bank debit and credit cards.

Kodak CA Pro series features, specifications

As mentioned, the Kodak CA Pro Android TV range comes in two display sizes —43-inch and 50-inch. It runs on Android 10 and has a 4K ultra-HD display. The CA Pro series is powered by the ARM Cortex A53 processor and offers multiple connectivity options like USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC), dual-band Wi-Fi for 5GHz Internet bandwidth, and Bluetooth v5. The new TV range supports Chromecast as well.

Kodak CA Pro series has 40W sound output, supports Dolby Audio, and provides additional device support for speakers, headphones, game controllers, mouse, and keyboard. It also comes with support for Dolby MS12 and DTS TruSurround. The TV range has a bezel-less design and a metallic frame.

The company claims that the new Kodak TVs support over 6,000 apps and games such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, and more. It also offers access to Google Play store. The remote control comes with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play.

