  Kodak 7XPRO Series, 75 Inch 75CA9099 TVs With Google Assistant Launched in India

Kodak 7XPRO Series, 75-Inch 75CA9099 TVs With Google Assistant Launched in India

Kodak 7XPRO series consists of six TV models ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch. They come in HD, full-HD, and 4K options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 August 2020 19:18 IST
Kodak 7XPRO series price starts at Rs. 10,999

Kodak 7XPRO series price starts at Rs. 10,999

Highlights
  • Kodak has launched 6 new TV models in its 7XPRO series
  • Kodak 75CA9099 comes with HDR support
  • Kodak 7XPRO series has Bluetooth v4.1

Kodak has announced a new series of Android TV models called 7XPRO series and a new addition to its CA series. The 7XPRO series comes with six TV models ranging from 32-inch to 55-inch while the new CA series model comes with a 75-inch screen size that adds to the other CA series models released in March. The 7XPRO series is aimed at the budget market offering decent value for money options while the 75-inch CA series (75CA9099) TV is a high-end model that comes with features like built-in Chromecast and a much higher price tag.

Kodak 7XPRO Android TV series, Kodak 75CA9099: Price in India

The Kodak 32HDX7XPRO is priced at Rs. 10,999 and will be available for purchase via Amazon and Flipkart. The Kodak 40FHDX7XPRO is priced at Rs. 16,499 and will be available on Amazon. The Kodak 43FHDX7XPRO costs Rs. 18,999 and will be sold on Flipkart. Coming to the 4K lineup, the Kodak 43UHDX7XPRO is priced at Rs. 21,999, the Kodak 50UHDX7XPRO costs Rs. 25,999, and finally the Kodak 55UHDX7XPRO costs Rs. 29,999. All the 4K models will be sold on Amazon and all the six models will go on sale starting tomorrow, August 6.

On the other hand, the Kodak 75CA9099 is priced at Rs. 99,999 and will be sold on Amazon from August 6.

Kodak 7XPRO Android TV series specifications

All six of the TV models in the 7XPRO series have mostly the same specifications with a few tweaks between the various models. They run on Android TV 9 Pie. The Kodak 7XPRO series ranges from 32-inch screen size to 55-inch screen size. The 32HDX7XPRO has an HD (1,366x768 pixels) A+ panel with 400 nits of brightness. The 40FHDX7XPRO and 43FHDX7XPRO have full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) but the former comes with an A+ panel with 400 nits peak brightness, while the latter comes with an IPS panel with 500 nits peak brightness. The 43UHDX7XPRO, 50UHDX7XPRO, and 55UHDX7XPRO have UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS panels with 500 nits peak brightness. All 7XPRO series models have 500000:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angles, and 60Hz refresh rate.

All six models are powered by quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPUs and Mali-450MP3 GPUs. The 32HDX7XPRO, 40FHDX7XPRO, and 43FHDX7XPRO come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage while the 4K models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. For connectivity, you get three HDMI 2.0 ports, 2 USB 2.0 ports, a line out, earphone jack, and two AV ports. Wireless options include Bluetooth v4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n. They also come with Google Assistant built-in and a dedicated button for the same on the remote.

Kodak 75CA9099 Android TV series specifications

The Kodak 75CA9099, as the name suggests, has a 75-inch USD (3,840x2,160 pixels) screen with 500 nits of brightness. It supports 60Hz refresh rate and 1.75GB of RAM with 8GB of internal storage. This TV model has HDR support and 24W speakers built in. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, multiple HDMI and USB ports. The Kodak 75CA9099 is powered by the same quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-450MP3 GPU with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You also get Google Assistant and Chromecast built in. The remote is sleek and has dedicated hotkeys for Google Assistance, Prime Video, YouTube, and Sony Liv.

Kodak 7XPRO Series, 75-Inch 75CA9099 TVs With Google Assistant Launched in India
