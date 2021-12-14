Technology News
  Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India

Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India

Kodak 7XPRO price in India starts at Rs. 23,999.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 December 2021 17:42 IST
Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India

Photo Credit: Kodak

Kodak 7XPRO LED Smart TV series will go on sale starting on December 15

Highlights
  • Kodak 7XPRO is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 SoC
  • The smart TV comes with support for Chromecast and Google Assistant
  • Kodak 7XPRO is equipped with 8GB of internal storage

Kodak 7XPRO TV series has been launched in India, and the new 4K smart TV models are set to go on sale during the upcoming Flipkart Big Saving Days sale on December 15. The company has launched three new 4K smart TV models as part of its 7XPRO series, which are manufactured in the country. The Kodak 7XPRO series is powered by an ARM Cortex A53 SoC and offers 40W audio output, with support for HDR10 content and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The smart TV models also come with support for Google Assistant voice controls, according to the company.

Kodak 7XPRO price in India, availability

According to Kodak, the new Kodak 7XPRO 43-inch model will retail at Rs. 23,999, Kodak 7XPRO 50-inch model will retail at Rs. 30,999, while Kodak 7XPRO 55-inch variant will retail at Rs. 33,999.

The new Kodak 7XPRO series will be available during the Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale and will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting December 15. Kodak 7XPRO smart TVs come in a single Black colour variant.

Kodak 7XPRO specifications, features

Kodak 7XPRO sports a 4K Ultra-HD LED display with 60Hz refresh rate, and are available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch size variants. The Kodak 7XPRO models come with a bezel-less design, with support for displaying up to one billion colours with compatible HDR10 content. The Kodak 7XPRO smart TV models are equipped with 40W speakers.

All three Kodak 7XPRO smart TV models are equipped with an unspecified 1.4GHz ARM Cortex A53 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. Running on Android TV, all three models come with Google Play, along with support for Google Assistant as well as Chromecast and screen mirroring via AirPlay.

On the connectivity front, the new Kodak 7XPRO series comes with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, an Ethernet port, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and one component cable (RBG cable) in port.

Kodak 7XPRO 43-inch model measures 970x620x 230mm, Kodak 7XPRO 50-inch model measures 1,125x715x280mm, while Kodak 7XPRO 55-inch model measures 1,240x780x280mm. These measurements are inclusive of the stand included with the new Kodak 7XPRO smart TV models.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India
