Kodak 4K 50UHDXSMART LED TV Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 16 March 2018
Kodak 4K 50UHDXSMART LED TV Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • Kodak Smart TV will be available on Flipkart
  • The 4K 50UHDXSMART LED TV is priced at Rs. 34,999
  • It provides a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels

Kodak Brand Licensee Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) has announced the launch of the Kodak 4K 50UHDXSMART LED TV in India. SPPL had brought its first LED television under the Kodak brand in India back in August 2016. Since then it has launched with Smart HD, FHD, and 4K UHD TVs in the country. Meanwhile, with the new 50-inch Smart LED TV, the company appears to take on the recently launched Vu 'Official Android TV' Series as well as the latest entrant Xiaomi's Mi TV 4 range.

The 50UHDX Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The LED TV is available exclusively on e-commerce website Flipkart. The Smart TV comes equipped with a dual-core 1.4GHz processor coupled with the Mali-T720 GPU, 1GB of RAM, and up to 8GB of internal storage. It runs Android version 5.1.1. The 50-inch LED TV comes with a a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and is equipped with features like LAN connectivity, Wi-Fi, Miracast, and is preloaded with apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. The Ultra High Definition (UHD) panel in the LED TV provides brightness up to 500-nits.

For sound, the TV uses a dual-speaker system with two 10W speakers. The TV features three HDMI ports, two USB ports and 60Hz standard refresh rate for better motion. Supported audio formats in the TV include WMA, WMV, ASF, MP4, MPG, MPEG, VRO, VOB, FLV, MP2, and MP3. Additionally, it comes with two AAA batteries. In terms of dimensions, the TV measures 1100x640x110mm (without the stand). It weighs 11.6 kg and comes with one year warranty.

"We are delighted in announcing the newest addition to our 4K product family. Through the KODAK 4K 50UHDX Smart TV, we are looking to provide our customers a superior viewing experience at an affordable price point. Our customers deserve the best of the advancing technology and we strive to achieve excellence at every step," said Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, SPPL at the launch.

