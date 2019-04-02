Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999

JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999

, 02 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999

The new range of JVC TVs will go on sale on April 6 on Flipkart

Highlights

  • JVC has launched six new smart TVs in India, priced from Rs 16,999
  • Screen sizes vary from 40 to 55 inches
  • The TVs will be available to buy on Flipkart from April 6

Japanese consumer electronics brand JVC is well known for its audio and in-car entertainment products, but is also now in the business of TVs. The brand, in association with Indian OEM Viera Group, has been present in India since last year with its range of TVs. The company has now announced the launch of six new smart LED TVs under the JVC brand, with prices starting at Rs. 16,999. The new TVs come in screen sizes varying from 40 to 55 inches.

The TVs in the range are slated to go on sale on Flipkart on April 6, and come in resolutions of either full-HD or 4K, depending on the screen size. A total of four screen sizes will be available - 40 inches, 43 inches, 49 inches, and 55 inches. All of the TVs in this new range are smart TVs, with support for apps such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The TVs also support Miracast, and come with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, quad-core processors and up to 50W sound output on the 55-inch variant, with Dolby certification for sound tuning.

The Smart TVs also feature standard connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and LAN for online services, as well as HDMI and USB to connect source devices. The JVC brand is better known globally for its in-car audio equipment, headphones, and projectors, but does have a growing range of TVs in India.

In India, JVC TVs are being manufactured and marketed by Viera Group, which also produces and markets TVs under the Noble Skiodo brand. The company recently launched a new range of affordable SmartLite LED TVs under the Noble Skiodo brand, with prices starting at Rs. 6,999 onwards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JVC, JVC Smart TV, 4k tv
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
2019 iPhone Models Will Offer Reverse Wireless Charging, Ming-Chi Kuo Says
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Now Promised to Receive Monthly Security Updates; Galaxy S7 Down to Quarterly Updates
Pricee
JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 9N
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 9.3.28 Global Beta Update
  2. WhatsApp Update for Android Brings Forwarding Information: How It Works
  3. Poco F1 Discount, Re. 1 Flash Sale, and Other Offers in Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival
  4. PAN Card Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Extended by 6 Months
  5. Arya, Jon Reunite in New Promo for Game of Thrones Season 8
  6. NASA Says Indian Satellite Destruction Created Debris That Endangers ISS
  7. Friends Now Streaming on Netflix in India, as It Leaves Hotstar
  8. PUBG Mobile Introduces Subscriptions With Daily UC, Discounts, and More
  9. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  10. YouTuber PewDiePie, Defeated By T-Series, Calls Indians 'Poo Brains'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.