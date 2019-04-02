JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 16,999

Japanese consumer electronics brand JVC is well known for its audio and in-car entertainment products, but is also now in the business of TVs. The brand, in association with Indian OEM Viera Group, has been present in India since last year with its range of TVs. The company has now announced the launch of six new smart LED TVs under the JVC brand, with prices starting at Rs. 16,999. The new TVs come in screen sizes varying from 40 to 55 inches.

The TVs in the range are slated to go on sale on Flipkart on April 6, and come in resolutions of either full-HD or 4K, depending on the screen size. A total of four screen sizes will be available - 40 inches, 43 inches, 49 inches, and 55 inches. All of the TVs in this new range are smart TVs, with support for apps such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube. The TVs also support Miracast, and come with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, quad-core processors and up to 50W sound output on the 55-inch variant, with Dolby certification for sound tuning.

The Smart TVs also feature standard connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and LAN for online services, as well as HDMI and USB to connect source devices. The JVC brand is better known globally for its in-car audio equipment, headphones, and projectors, but does have a growing range of TVs in India.

In India, JVC TVs are being manufactured and marketed by Viera Group, which also produces and markets TVs under the Noble Skiodo brand. The company recently launched a new range of affordable SmartLite LED TVs under the Noble Skiodo brand, with prices starting at Rs. 6,999 onwards.