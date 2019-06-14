Technology News
  JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499

JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499

The new range includes size options from 24 inches to 39 inches

14 June 2019
JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499

The JVC 32N3105C smart LED TV is priced at Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • The new JVC TV range starts at Rs. 7,499
  • The key launch in the range is the Rs. 11,999 32N3105C smart LED TV
  • The TVs are available on Flipkart

JVC TVs, manufactured and marketed in India by the Viera Group, has announced six new LED TVs as part of its range of affordable smart TVs. The new range starts at Rs. 7,499, and includes TVs in sizes ranging from 24 inches to 39 inches. The new TVs are available to buy on Flipkart, and have a variety of features such as smart connectivity, in-built Bluetooth, and more. The key launch in the range is the JVC 32N3105C, which is priced at Rs. 11,999.

The JVC 32N3105C comes with Intellectual UI, which is said to be able to adapt to user interests and push relevant content on the home screen. The interface includes in-built applications for content including YouTube and Netflix, and allows for the installation of a range of other apps. The TV has a 1366x768-pixel resolution, and a media player that is capable of playing back higher-resolution content downscaled for the screen.

The TV also has a 24W sound output, a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There is also support for screen casting using Miracast, along with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, in-built Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity. Interestingly, the TV comes with a smart remote as well, which makes navigation easier on the smart interface.

The range also includes the JVC 32N380C (Rs. 9,999), JVC 24N380C (Rs. 7,499), JVC 32N385C (Rs. 11,999), JVC 39N380C (Rs. 15,999), and JVC 39N3105C (Rs. 16,999). JVC has been launching a variety of higher-spec TVs in India, including the JVC 43N7105C and 55N7105 TVs, both of which have 4K resolution.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: JVC, JVC 32N3105C
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

JVC Launches 6 New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
