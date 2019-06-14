JVC TVs, manufactured and marketed in India by the Viera Group, has announced six new LED TVs as part of its range of affordable smart TVs. The new range starts at Rs. 7,499, and includes TVs in sizes ranging from 24 inches to 39 inches. The new TVs are available to buy on Flipkart, and have a variety of features such as smart connectivity, in-built Bluetooth, and more. The key launch in the range is the JVC 32N3105C, which is priced at Rs. 11,999.

The JVC 32N3105C comes with Intellectual UI, which is said to be able to adapt to user interests and push relevant content on the home screen. The interface includes in-built applications for content including YouTube and Netflix, and allows for the installation of a range of other apps. The TV has a 1366x768-pixel resolution, and a media player that is capable of playing back higher-resolution content downscaled for the screen.

The TV also has a 24W sound output, a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. There is also support for screen casting using Miracast, along with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, in-built Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity. Interestingly, the TV comes with a smart remote as well, which makes navigation easier on the smart interface.

The range also includes the JVC 32N380C (Rs. 9,999), JVC 24N380C (Rs. 7,499), JVC 32N385C (Rs. 11,999), JVC 39N380C (Rs. 15,999), and JVC 39N3105C (Rs. 16,999). JVC has been launching a variety of higher-spec TVs in India, including the JVC 43N7105C and 55N7105 TVs, both of which have 4K resolution.

