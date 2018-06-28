JVC Boombox XS-XN15 Bluetooth Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 4,999

Japan-based consumer electronics manufacturer JVC has launched a new product for the Indian market. The JVC Boombox XS-XN15 portable speaker comes with multiple connectivity options, supports Bluetooth, and has a 1000mAh battery as well. The cylindrical-shaped wireless speaker is portable, and is available in Black colour option. Apart from pairing your phone with Bluetooth, the speaker also has a side panel that offers many connectivity options for inserting pen drive or SD card. The speaker is already available with stores such as Flipkart, Croma, etc., along with other e-commerce portals. The JVC Boombox XS-XN15 speaker is priced at Rs. 4,999.

The side panel comes with a distinct microphone slot, a USB port, an SD card slot, FM radio, and AUX connectivity as well. The 1000mAh battery offers 5 to 8 hours of playback, and the speaker with 2x2W +5W RMS output is said to produce instant bass and maximise volume performance. There's a built-in equaliser, and the side panel also has various sound controls for volume, bass, and treble controls.

Sharan Maini -Director- Business Development at JVC India, said in a statement, "JVC in a very short span of time has seen a very strong success in the Audio Market. The latest Boombox yet again reinforces the 'Bluetooth surround sound' speaker market with its high quality, power packed performance at the much affordable price."

The JVC Boombox XS - XN15 also bundles a detachable strap that can be worn around the shoulders or neck for carrying it around with you. The dimensions of the speaker are at 291x169x182mm, and the company offers 10 day replacement guarantee and one-year warranty as well.

