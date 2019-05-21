E-commerce portals are slowly taking over the TV space, with more and more people buying affordable, feature-filled TVs from platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Japanese brand JVC, in India with its TV range through Viera Group, is the latest brand to launch a top-spec TV online. The JVC 43N7105 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV is priced at Rs. 24,999, and features quantum backlighting technology. The TV is available through Flipkart, and features a smart interface that allows access to a variety of online content.

The JVC 43N7105C uses quantum backlighting, similar to the 55-inch 4K TV launched by the company recently at Rs 38,999. Part of the same range, this 43-inch TV offers a similar set of features, including smart connectivity for access to online content, a 43-inch 4K screen, and a front-facing soundbar-style speaker at the front with a 40W sound output rating.

The new TV has a 60Hz standard refresh rate, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 8GB of inbuilt storage and 1GB of RAM. The TV has various built-in apps, and also allows users to install up to 500 apps through the proprietary app market installed on the TV.

Although JVC is a Japanese brand popular for its car audio equipment, the TV range in India is manufactured by Viera Group, a Noida-based original equipment manufacturer that has licensed the JVC brand for its range of TVs. The company's range of TV is available on Flipkart, with full-HD and 4K options in various sizes currently available on the e-commerce platform.

