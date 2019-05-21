Technology News
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • JVC 43N7105C 43 Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999

JVC 43N7105C 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999

This feature filled smart TV is available now on Flipkart.

By | Updated: 21 May 2019 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
JVC 43N7105C 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999

The new TV from JVC has a 40W sound output

Highlights
  • The JVC 43N7105C is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart
  • The 43-inch TV has a 4K resolution quantum backlit LED screen
  • The TV has a 40W sound output

E-commerce portals are slowly taking over the TV space, with more and more people buying affordable, feature-filled TVs from platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Japanese brand JVC, in India with its TV range through Viera Group, is the latest brand to launch a top-spec TV online. The JVC 43N7105 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV is priced at Rs. 24,999, and features quantum backlighting technology. The TV is available through Flipkart, and features a smart interface that allows access to a variety of online content.

The JVC 43N7105C uses quantum backlighting, similar to the 55-inch 4K TV launched by the company recently at Rs 38,999. Part of the same range, this 43-inch TV offers a similar set of features, including smart connectivity for access to online content, a 43-inch 4K screen, and a front-facing soundbar-style speaker at the front with a 40W sound output rating.

The new TV has a 60Hz standard refresh rate, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 8GB of inbuilt storage and 1GB of RAM. The TV has various built-in apps, and also allows users to install up to 500 apps through the proprietary app market installed on the TV.

Although JVC is a Japanese brand popular for its car audio equipment, the TV range in India is manufactured by Viera Group, a Noida-based original equipment manufacturer that has licensed the JVC brand for its range of TVs. The company's range of TV is available on Flipkart, with full-HD and 4K options in various sizes currently available on the e-commerce platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: JVC, JVC 43N7105C, 4k tv
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Chopsticks Trailer Sets Up Netflix’s Next Indian Original Movie, Releasing May 31
Honor Smartphones
JVC 43N7105C 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Boat Airdopes 411 Truly Wireless Earphones Launched
  2. OnePlus Reveals New India-Specific Features Coming to OxygenOS
  3. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  4. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  5. Airtel Select Prepaid Plans Now Offer 400MB Additional Daily Data
  6. Black Shark 2 Gaming Phone to Launch in India on May 27
  7. Honor 20 Series to Be Sold via Flipkart in India
  8. 'Boycott Apple' Movement Grows in China as US Goes After Huawei: Report
  9. Redmi Note 7S with 48-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India
  10. Redmi Note 7S to Launch Today: Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.