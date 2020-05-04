Technology News
  JioFiber Set Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support

JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support

Reliance Jio is not offering Amazon Prime subscription for free, and JioFiber subscribers will have to pay to gain access.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 19:20 IST
JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support

JioFiber set-top box runs on Android 9

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Video brings original content like ‘Four More Shots Please’
  • JioFiber currently lists OTT apps like SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar
  • Netflix is not supported on JioFiber set-top box

JioFiber set-top box has finally introduced Amazon Prime Video support in its OTT apps offering list. Amazon Prime Video support has been missing since the JioFiber launch last year. The video-on-demand app now shows up in the list of OTT apps on JioFiber-enabled TV sets. In order to access Amazon Prime Video content, the JioFiber users still have to buy Amazon Prime subscription, as Jio is not offering it for free to its users.

Amazon Prime Video brings original content like ‘Four More Shots Please', ‘Panchayat', ‘Mirzapur', and movies like ‘Joker', ‘Thappad', and more. OnlyTech was the first to spot this app on JioFiber set-top box, and Gadgets 360 was able to re-verify this claim. When it launched, the JioFiber set-top box offered very few OTT apps support, but it has been consistently adding support over the months. JioFiber currently lists OTT apps like SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, Jio Cinema, ALT Balaji, and more.

There is still no support for Netflix yet, but Jio could introduce it in the future. The Android TV-based set-top box runs on Android 9, and comes with all Jio suite of apps like Jio Cinema and Saavn pre-installed. It comes with a remote that supports voice control, and live TV channels can currently be seen through the web by using the TV Plus app.

To tackle the pandemic, Jio recently announced that JioFiber broadband will provide basic connectivity without any service charges. Reliance Jio will be giving basic JioFiber broadband connectivity at 10Mbps free of cost to anyone living in its service areas. There will be no changes to the Internet access, but the subscribers will have to pay for the router. The company states that home gateway routers will be provided with a minimum refundable deposit. Additionally, the existing JioFiber subscribers will get double data for all plans. The telecom operator wants to ensure that in a crucial time like this, mobility services stay up and running at all times.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Reliance Jio, JioFiber, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Fiber
#Trending Stories
  Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  Xiaomi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
  Poco With Cryptic Teasers Suggest Poco F2 Launch Very Soon
  The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  Apple's New 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Magic Keyboard Available Soon
  Will Westworld Ever Be Ready to Be HBO's Next Game of Thrones?
  Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Receiving OTA Update With April Security Patch
#Latest Stories
  Oppo A92 With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh With New Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage
  OnePlus Phones, TVs Now on Sale in India via OnePlus.in, Amazon, Select Stores in Green, Orange Zones
  European Virus Tracing Apps Highlight Battle for Privacy
  Microsoft Launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India
  Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow
  iQoo 3 Now on Sale in India via Flipkart in Green, Orange Zones
  Cure.fit Said to Have Laid Off Employees, Mulling All-Digital Move
  Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Starts Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products, Including Phones, TVs, More
