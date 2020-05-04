JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support

JioFiber set-top box has finally introduced Amazon Prime Video support in its OTT apps offering list. Amazon Prime Video support has been missing since the JioFiber launch last year. The video-on-demand app now shows up in the list of OTT apps on JioFiber-enabled TV sets. In order to access Amazon Prime Video content, the JioFiber users still have to buy Amazon Prime subscription, as Jio is not offering it for free to its users.

Amazon Prime Video brings original content like ‘Four More Shots Please', ‘Panchayat', ‘Mirzapur', and movies like ‘Joker', ‘Thappad', and more. OnlyTech was the first to spot this app on JioFiber set-top box, and Gadgets 360 was able to re-verify this claim. When it launched, the JioFiber set-top box offered very few OTT apps support, but it has been consistently adding support over the months. JioFiber currently lists OTT apps like SunNXT, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv, Voot, Jio Cinema, ALT Balaji, and more.

There is still no support for Netflix yet, but Jio could introduce it in the future. The Android TV-based set-top box runs on Android 9, and comes with all Jio suite of apps like Jio Cinema and Saavn pre-installed. It comes with a remote that supports voice control, and live TV channels can currently be seen through the web by using the TV Plus app.

To tackle the pandemic, Jio recently announced that JioFiber broadband will provide basic connectivity without any service charges. Reliance Jio will be giving basic JioFiber broadband connectivity at 10Mbps free of cost to anyone living in its service areas. There will be no changes to the Internet access, but the subscribers will have to pay for the router. The company states that home gateway routers will be provided with a minimum refundable deposit. Additionally, the existing JioFiber subscribers will get double data for all plans. The telecom operator wants to ensure that in a crucial time like this, mobility services stay up and running at all times.

