Samsung-owned Harman International on Tuesday announced the India launch of a new wireless speaker from JBL. The JBL Soundgear is a wearable device that's worn around the neck for a "hands-free and ear-free intimate sound experience." The JBL Soundgear wireless wearable speaker has been priced at Rs. 14,999 in India and is already available via online as well as offline stores.

The Soundgear is a wireless speaker that connects via Bluetooth to smartphones and tablets. Buyers can also use the device with mobile virtual reality headsets. The company promises that the wearable sound device packs an 800mAh battery that provides up to 6 hours of playtime.

The JBL Soundgear is built with a dual-microphone conferencing system with echo and noise cancelling technology to ensure sound clarity, the company says. It also features an echo cancelling mic. It has an anti-slip rubber that ensures the device stays put when moving around. The weight of the device is 350 grams.

"JBL Soundgear gives users the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way. No matter the activity, users can create their own personal sound zone without the closed-off feeling of a headphone. Whether doing house or office work, engaging in virtual reality or watching a movie from a tablet, JBL Soundgear empowers users to create their very own listening environment while staying connected to their surroundings," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President, Lifestyle Audio, Harman India.

JBL Soundgear is available for purchase on Harman's e-commerce platform, other online and retail channels, and via 350 key Samsung brand stores across India. Interestingly, on the company's website, the current listed price for the device is Rs. 13,999.