JBL on Monday launched its online brand store in India. The brand from the house of Harman International, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung, also brought the JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT wireless headphones as a part of the inaugural promotion of its online store. While the JBL Go+ comes with a price tag of Rs. 3,499, the JBL T205BT is priced at Rs. 2,999. Additionally, the brand is hosting a four-day mega sale starting Wednesday, August 7 to offer up to 50 percent discount on all the JBL consumer products available through the online store. Customers purchasing the products during the sale period will also get an additional one-year extended warranty.

The JBL online brand store in India is designed to feature the entire range of JBL consumer products, starting from headphones and Bluetooth speakers to home and multimedia solutions. It will also include previews of upcoming products and exclusive new product releases. The store will also host the four-day mega sale that will run between August 7 and August 10. JBL is set to offer up to 50 percent discounts as well as one-year extended warranty. Customers purchasing new JBL offerings through the online store during the sale period through HDFC credit cards will also get a 10 percent additional discount. Moreover, every 50th customer is claimed to stand a chance to win JBL Sports earphones.

In addition the new online store, JBL has launched the JBL Go+ Bluetooth speaker that works with smartphones and tablets. It comes with a built-in rechargeable polymer lithium-ion battery pack that is rated to deliver up to five hours of playtime on a single charge. Further, there is a noise-cancelling speakerphone that allows users to pick up calls without turning the speaker off. JBL has also provided the traditional, 3.5mm headphone jack to let users connect the speaker with any of the devices supporting wired audio. The new JBL speaker notably belongs to the family that got the first-generation JBL Go back in February 2015 and JBL Go 2 in May this year.

The JBL Go+ has a frequency response range between 180Hz to 20kHz and comes with a single-to-noise ratio of 80dB. There is a 40mm transducer and Bluetooth v4.1 along with support for A2DP profile v1.2, AVRC profile v1.5, HFP profile v1.5, and HSP profile v1.2. Besides, the portable speaker weighs 207 grams.

The newly opened online store also offers the new JBL T205BT headphones that have JBL Pure Bass Sound integration. The in-ear headphones come with 12.5mm drivers that sit under ergonomically shaped earbuds and come alongside a tangle-free flat cable. There is a single-button remote that lets users control the music playback and answer calls on the move. The remote also includes a microphone to enable voice calling support.

JBL T205BT

The JBL T205BT has a dynamic frequency range between 20Hz and 20kHz and a sensitivity of 100dB SPL/1mw. Also, there is an impedance of 32 ohms. The headphones support Bluetooth v4.0 connectivity along with HFP v1.5, HSP v1.2, A2DP v1.2, AVRCP v1.5 profiles. It packs a 120mAh polymer lithium-ion battery that is rated to deliver up to six hours of talk time or music playtime on a single charge. Furthermore, the headphones weigh 16.5 grams.