JBL Endurance Run, Sprint, Jump, Dive Water-Resistant Earphones Launched in India

, 10 September 2018
Samsung Electronics Co. and Harman International on Monday refreshed its JBL earphones line-up with four devices and also roped in Olympics medallist and badminton ace PV Sindhu as brand ambassador for its new range of sports earphones in India.

The new range of sports earphones named JBL Endurance include the Run, Sprint, Jump and Dive. These new earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599, Rs. 3,999, Rs. 4,799, and Rs. 6,999, respectively. All four are available via the official site as well as online and retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores.

"It's an honour to have a sports icon like PV Sindhu associated with JBL. The all-new JBL Endurance earphones are designed for athletes and sportspersons and almost anyone who likes growing fit to their favourite tunes," Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, Harman India, said in a statement.

The wireless earphones include on-ear touch controls embedded on the earphone, which gives users the option to control their music and volume.

"JBL Endurance earphones are ideal for athletes like me, who like to carry their music everywhere. They are designed for a perfect fit and can handle the grit and grind of an athlete's workout perfectly," Sindhu said.

Endurance wireless earphones feature up to eight hours of play-time and its Speed Charge technology delivery one hour of playback in 10 minutes of charge. The Sprint, Jump, and Dive earphones are IPX7 certified, while the wired Run earphones have IPX5 certification. The earbuds' form factor provides stability and safety with Twistlock technology and FlexSoft Comfort Fit silicon materials to ensure they do not fall out.

As for the specifics, JBL Endurance Run is a wired earphone with IPX5 sweatproof rating and tangle-free cord with remote and microphone. The Sprint model has a wireless design with MagHook magnetic earbuds. JBL Endurance Jump features a neckband for secure fit and PowerHook buds that turn on and instantly connect when users wear them, and turn off when users take them off. The most expensive model of the lot, JBL Endurance Dive earphones have the same features as Jump, but come with 1GB of onboard MP3 music storage for up to 200 music tracks so users can continue listening to music without a smartphone.

Further reading: JBL, Harman, Samsung
