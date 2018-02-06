Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker With 20000mAh Battery Launched in India

 
, 06 February 2018
JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker With 20000mAh Battery Launched in India

Highlights

  • Boombox claims to deliver 24 hours of playtime
  • Speaker weighs over 5.25kg and is nearly 20-inches long
  • It features an IPX7 rated waterproof design

Samsung-owned Harman International on Tuesday announced the India launch of a new Bluetooth speaker from JBL. The JBL Boombox speaker is said to be the biggest portable speaker in the company's platform, and it comes with a big battery that claims to provide full-day playback. The JBL Boombox speaker has been priced at Rs. 34,990 in India and is already available via online as well as offline stores.

The JBL Boombox speaker weighs more than 5.25kg and is nearly 20-inches long. The speaker's frame includes four active transducers and two bass radiators. The device sports a hefty 20000mAh battery that provides 24 hours of continuous playtime, the company claims. The speaker is also capable of charging other devices like your smartphone while playing music.

With the JBL boombox, users can connect up to two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth. The speaker features an IPX7 rated waterproof design. With JBL's Connect+ technology, users can connect "more than 100" JBL speakers together.

"JBL Boombox is an exceptionally exciting and popular product from the house of Harman. It provides epic, long-playing sound, setting the standard for power in all future portables in the industry. We're excited to give consumers in India yet another way to have a powerful audio experience, now in a massively portable package," said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio Division at Harman India.

JBL boombox is available in black colour and can be purchased from Harman's e-commerce platform, other online and retail channels, and via 350 key Samsung brand stores across India. Interestingly, on the company's website, the listed price for the device is Rs. 30,499.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

JBL Boombox Bluetooth Speaker With 20000mAh Battery Launched in India
 
 

