Swedish headphone manufacturer Jays has launched its latest product in India, the Jays a-Seven headphones. Launched in a crowded segment that includes numerous options with similar features, this new product is a wireless on-ear headset with a promise of 25 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Jays a-Seven is priced at Rs. 7,999, comes with the option of both Bluetooth and wired connectivity, and is the latest lifestyle-oriented product from the Swedish headphone maker.

The Jays a-Seven is the successor to the Jays a-Six wireless headset, which features an in-ear design. The Jays a-Seven, on the other hand, feature an on-ear design, which will suit some listeners better. The headphones are powered by 40mm dynamic drivers, an aluminium housing, memory foam padded ear cushions, and integrated controls along with a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

The wireless range is listed as 10m, which is standard for wireless headphones in this price range. The headset uses Bluetooth 4.1, with support for the Qualcomm AptX codec as well. The Jays a-Seven is available in four colour options - Black, Dusty Rose, Green, and Grey, and can be purchased now in India through official channels.

Jays is based in Sweden, and has been known for its wireless products and flat-flat-cable design on its wired products. The Jays a-Seven headphones go up against competition such as the Sennheiser HD4.40 BT, Marshall Major II Bluetooth, and Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless.