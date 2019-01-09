NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Jabra Evolve 65t Wireless Earbuds With Up to 15 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Evolve 65t Wireless Earbuds With Up to 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

, 09 January 2019
Jabra Evolve 65t Wireless Earbuds With Up to 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Jabra Evolve 65t is priced in India at Rs. 39,440

Highlights

  • Jabra Evolve 65t offers up to 5 hours battery time on single charge
  • The wireless earbuds come with Skype for Business certification
  • Jabra Evolve 65t is priced in India at Rs. 39,440

Jabra has expanded its portfolio and launched the Evolve 65t in India. The wireless earbuds are touted to be the world's first Unified Communications (UC) certified wireless earbuds, and they come with 4-microphone professional sound support. It offers up to 15 hours of battery life, and claims to block out background noise as well. The company says that these wireless earbuds are also the first to attain Skype for Business certification as well. The Jabra Evolve 65T supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri voice assistance, depending upon the operating system of the paired device.

The Jabra Evolve 65t is said to be available in India sometime this month, and be priced at Rs. 39,440. The earbuds work with two simultaneous devices at once - the smartphone and the laptop (via a separate Bluetooth adapter). It offers 5 hours battery life in single charge, and up to 15 hours battery life with the charging case. The earbuds take up to 2 hours to fully charge, the company claims. While it blocks surrounding noise, there's also an option called HearThrough that allows for filtered ambient noise to pass through. The four microphones on board allow for high call quality with the frequency range from 100Hz to 10kHz, and the call and music experience can be customised in the Jabra Sound+ app for smartphone and Jabra Direct app for PCs and Laptops.

The Jabra Evolve 65t is IP55 certified which means that it can withstand low-pressure water jets from any direction. The company notes that you can use the right earbud on its own, while leaving the left earbud in the charging case. However, the left earbud cannot be used on its own. The ear tips come in three sizes - small, medium, and large, and connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0 and wireless range of up to 10 metres. The Jabra Evolve 65t's dimensions measure in at 27x30x22.5mm.

"With the Evolve range we have focused on empowering users to be productive at work. Whether your main place of work is a crowded, open office or a flexible environment, it is crucial that you have seamless connectivity and optimal concentration. With Evolve 65t, we now add a true wireless headset to the professional experience," said Holger Reisinger, SVP Business Solutions at Jabra.

Comments

Jabra Evolve 65t Wireless Earbuds With Up to 15-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
