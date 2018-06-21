Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India

 
, 21 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Highlights

  • The Elite 65e has a neckband-style design and is priced at Rs. 16,999
  • The Elite Active 65t is truly wireless and is priced at Rs. 14,999
  • Both of them provide one-touch access to Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri

Jabra has launched two new wireless earphones in India - Elite 65e and Elite Active 65t. Both earphones will be available via Amazon India, Croma and Jabra authorised retailers from June 22 onward. The Elite 65e is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the Active 65t retails for Rs. 14,999. Both earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and provide one-touch access to Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. They come with a nifty feature called HearThrough which filters in ambient noise.

The Jabra Elite 65e is IP54 water and dust resistant and comes with a two year limited warranty against water and dust. The neckband-style wireless earphones provide two levels of active noise cancellation and have three microphones on board that enable wind noise filtering.

The wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of 8 hours with noise cancellation enabled and 13 hours with the feature turned off. They have 15mm dynamic drivers and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are truly wireless earphones aimed at active users. They are IP56 dust and water resistant and come with a two year limited warranty against water and dust. Jabra claims the earphones can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with the included wireless case providing an additional 10 hours of use.

The earphones have four microphones for ambient noise reduction and wind noise protection. They also have an accelerometer which allows for fitness and performance monitoring via the Jabra Sound+App. The application also has an equaliser built in that allows users to tweak the sound as per their needs.

At the launch event in New Delhi, the company also showcased the Elite 25e, Elite 45e, and Elite 65t which have already been launched in India. The Elite 25e and Elite 45e are neckband-style wireless earphones priced at Rs. 4,299 and Rs. 7,499 respectively. The Elite 65t is truly wireless and is priced at Rs. 13,499.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jabra, Jabra Elite 65e, Jabra Active 65t, Bluetooth earphones, wireless audio, Jabra Elite, wireless headphones
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Available With Down Payment Starting at Rs. 10,599 With Airtel Rs. 2,799 Postpaid Plan
PIB YouTube Channel Up and Running, but Misses PM Modi's Yoga Day Event
Best Camera Phones
Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 6
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Group Video and Voice Calling Available on Android
  2. Alleged Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Images Show Display Notch Ahead of Launch
  3. Nokia X6 Global Variant Spotted on Official Site, Launch Appears Imminent
  4. Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 With 7-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  5. Moto One Power Alleged Live Images Reveal Notch, Vertical Dual Cameras
  6. Oppo Find X With Unique Camera Slider, 3D Face Unlock Launched
  7. Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Redmi 6 Pro Renders Released by Xiaomi, Show Design and Colour Options
  9. OnePlus 5, 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.3 Bug Fixing Update
  10. This Is Apparently Why Nvidia Hasn’t Announced New GPUs Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.