Jabra Elite 65e, Elite Active 65t Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Jabra has launched two new wireless earphones in India - Elite 65e and Elite Active 65t. Both earphones will be available via Amazon India, Croma and Jabra authorised retailers from June 22 onward. The Elite 65e is priced at Rs. 16,999 and the Active 65t retails for Rs. 14,999. Both earphones support Bluetooth 5.0 and provide one-touch access to Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. They come with a nifty feature called HearThrough which filters in ambient noise.

The Jabra Elite 65e is IP54 water and dust resistant and comes with a two year limited warranty against water and dust. The neckband-style wireless earphones provide two levels of active noise cancellation and have three microphones on board that enable wind noise filtering.

The wireless earphones have a claimed battery life of 8 hours with noise cancellation enabled and 13 hours with the feature turned off. They have 15mm dynamic drivers and a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz.

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are truly wireless earphones aimed at active users. They are IP56 dust and water resistant and come with a two year limited warranty against water and dust. Jabra claims the earphones can last up to 5 hours on a single charge with the included wireless case providing an additional 10 hours of use.

The earphones have four microphones for ambient noise reduction and wind noise protection. They also have an accelerometer which allows for fitness and performance monitoring via the Jabra Sound+App. The application also has an equaliser built in that allows users to tweak the sound as per their needs.

At the launch event in New Delhi, the company also showcased the Elite 25e, Elite 45e, and Elite 65t which have already been launched in India. The Elite 25e and Elite 45e are neckband-style wireless earphones priced at Rs. 4,299 and Rs. 7,499 respectively. The Elite 65t is truly wireless and is priced at Rs. 13,499.