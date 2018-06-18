Jabra Elite 45e wireless headset has been launched in India. The new headset features a soft neckband design and comes with customisable equaliser settings. Jabra has also offered one-touch access to voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple's Siri. Additionally, there is up to eight hours of battery life on a single charge and a water- and dust-resistant build. The latest headset comes months after the Denmark-based company launched the Jabra Elite 65t and Elite 25e Bluetooth headphones in the country. It will be available for purchase through Croma, Amazon India, and all Jabra authorised retailers starting June 22.

Jabra Elite 45e price in India

The Jabra Elite 45e price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499. It comes in Titanium Black, Copper Black, and Gold Beige colour options. The headset is available with two-year dust- and water-resistance warranty that requires registration through the Jabra Sound+ app.

Jabra Elite 45e features

Featuring two earbuds in an in-ear form-factor, the Jabra Elite 45e headset is designed to offer an enhanced voice and music experience on the go. The headset has a flexible memory wire that contours to the neck. Also, there is a built-in microphone to enable voice calling support alongside Jabra's proprietary noise reduction technology. The design of the headset is built with an IP54-certified body that offers water and dust resistance to an extent.

When used with the Jabra Sound+ app, you can select your favourite customisable equaliser profiles or settings on the Jabra Elite 45e. It also has one-touch access to Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Furthermore, the company claims that with a single charge, the headset is capable of delivering up to eight hours of music playback and voice calling.

"The Elite 45e is an all-rounder: wherever your day takes you, your activities won't prevent easy, reliable access to calls and music," said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra, in a press release while announcing the new launch. "This soft neckband headset with memory wire has a lightweight form factor and a unique box microphone solution that delivers the clearest voice communication on any stereo wireless headphone."