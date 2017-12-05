Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth Headphones With 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

 
05 December 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth Headphones With 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Highlights

  • The Elite 25e feature a one-touch button for Siri and Google Assistant
  • They are IP54 rated and have a battery life of up to 18 hours
  • The Jabra Elite 25e is priced at Rs. 3,999

Jabra has launched a new pair of Bluetooth headphones called the Elite 25e, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. The headphones will be available starting Tuesday from offline retail stores like Croma and other Jabra authorised resellers, as well as online through Amazon India. The biggest highlight feature here is the 18-hour battery life, which Jabra claims is the highest in its class.

The Elite 25e are neckband-style wireless headphones, which use Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity. The headphones weigh 48 grams and are only available in a single colour, which is Black. Jabra also says it has worked on the EarGels (ear tips) for a more secure and comfortable fit, with less audio leakage. The headphones also sport a dedicated voice control button, which can summon Google Assistant or Siri. There’s also a feature which reads out incoming messages. The headphones IP54 rated for wind and water resistance; can connect up to eight Bluetooth devices with two simultaneous active connections, as well as vibration alert for incoming calls and buttons for music control.

“The Jabra Elite 25e is engineered with the multi-tasking, on-the-go person in mind who values high quality conversations and music while on the move,” said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra. “No product currently on the market delivers this level of battery life and experience for the Jabra Elite 25e’s price point. Therefore, we believe this product, following in the footsteps of the hugely successful Jabra Elite Sport, is worthy of the name Elite,” added MacDougall.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bluetooth headphones, Jabra, Jabra Elite 25e, Jabra Elite 25e features, Jabra Elite 25e price, Jabra Elite 25e price in India, Jabra Elite 25e specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff

The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond.

More
Jio Phone to Get a Special Edition of Google Assistant, a First for Feature Phones
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth Headphones With 18-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
A R Rahman concert
TRENDING
  1. Google Maps Gets a 'Two-Wheeler' Mode Mode in India
  2. Pixel 2 to Be Available at Rs. 39,999 in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
  3. Google's New App Offers a Unified Google Experience on Low-End Smartphone
  4. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Photos Leaked, Show an Infinity Display
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus Unveiled Ahead of Launch With 18:9 Displays
  6. Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Group Admins Restrict Members
  8. Nokia 9 to Launch on January 19 Alongside the Nokia 8 (2018): Report
  9. Redmi 5 Unveiled, WhatsApp Restricted Groups, and More: Your 360 Daily
  10. Internet Users in India Need a Very Different Web: Google's Rajan Anandan
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.