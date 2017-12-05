Jabra has launched a new pair of Bluetooth headphones called the Elite 25e, which is priced at Rs. 3,999. The headphones will be available starting Tuesday from offline retail stores like Croma and other Jabra authorised resellers, as well as online through Amazon India. The biggest highlight feature here is the 18-hour battery life, which Jabra claims is the highest in its class.

The Elite 25e are neckband-style wireless headphones, which use Bluetooth 4.1 for connectivity. The headphones weigh 48 grams and are only available in a single colour, which is Black. Jabra also says it has worked on the EarGels (ear tips) for a more secure and comfortable fit, with less audio leakage. The headphones also sport a dedicated voice control button, which can summon Google Assistant or Siri. There’s also a feature which reads out incoming messages. The headphones IP54 rated for wind and water resistance; can connect up to eight Bluetooth devices with two simultaneous active connections, as well as vibration alert for incoming calls and buttons for music control.

“The Jabra Elite 25e is engineered with the multi-tasking, on-the-go person in mind who values high quality conversations and music while on the move,” said Calum MacDougall, SVP at Jabra. “No product currently on the market delivers this level of battery life and experience for the Jabra Elite 25e’s price point. Therefore, we believe this product, following in the footsteps of the hugely successful Jabra Elite Sport, is worthy of the name Elite,” added MacDougall.