Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999

Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999

These new TVs mark Itel’s entry into a new product category in the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 October 2020 11:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999

Itel A series is the most affordable in the TV category

Highlights
  • Itel has launched four models in the I series
  • Itel I series TVs come with ItelCast support
  • Itel C3210IE HD Internet TV has 20W audio output

Itel has announced six new TV models in India, marking its debut in the category for the first time. The TVs come in screen sizes of 32-inch to 55-inch and are priced starting from as low as Rs. 8,999. These new Itel TVs have been introduced with three new ranges – the Itel I series, Itel C series, and Itel A series. The company says that the new TV sets are targeted towards tier 3 and below markets in the country.

Itel TV range price in India

The new Itel I series TV range is the most premium of the lot. Two 4K models have been introduced in this series – the Itel I5514IE at Rs. 34,999 and the Itel I4310IE at Rs. 24,499. For those looking at more affordable options, there are two HD models introduced in the I series and the 43-inch full-HD I4314IE TV is priced at Rs. 21,999, whereas the 32-inch HD ready I32101IE TV is priced at Rs. 11,999.

In the C series, Itel has introduced the Itel C3210IE HD Internet TV at Rs. 9,499. Lastly, there is the Itel A3210IE Soundbar LED TV in the A series that is priced at just Rs. 8,999. The company has confirmed that these TV sets will be available in partner offline stores.

Itel TV range features

The Itel I5514IE HD Smart TV comes with 4K resolution, and has an ultra-slim frameless design. It has a super bright display with a contrast ratio of 4000:1 and offers low latency of 8 milliseconds. Itel I5514IE HD Smart TV also offers sound output of 20W with support for Dolby Audio. It integrates a new electroacoustic sound technology to create the surround sound, with multiple audio modes that give users a theatre-like experience. There are several picture modes as well with a new Sports PQ mode for making sports matches viewing experience more thrilling.

Itel I5514IE HD Smart TV is powered by the 64-bit 1GHz Cortex A53 quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM. Internal storage offered is at 8GB. The TV runs on Smart OS 9.0 and comes with preloaded apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video. App Stores on board include Gaia and NetRange. It supports phone casting with ItelCast. The TV also comes with an in-built stabilizer to take care of voltage fluctuations and power consumptions and features an excellent build quality with metal housing.

There is also the Itel I32101IE HD Smart TV that is the most affordable in the I series. This model is HD ready and it comes with a frameless bezel-less design. The TV packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage and runs on Smart OS 9.0. It also supports ItelCast. The TV has 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. Preloaded apps include YouTube, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Coming to the Itel C3210IE HD Internet TV, it has a metal build and narrow bezels. The resolution is at 1,366x768 pixel, whereas the refresh rate is at 60Hz. The audio output is at 20W and it supports electroacoustic sound technology. The most affordable A range model, the Itel A3210IE Soundbar LED TV has a response time of 7ms and it comes with 16W audio output.

The details of the other models are unclear at the moment and we have reached out to iTel for the same. We will update this copy once we hear back.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel, Itel TV Range, Itel I5514IE HD Smart TV, Itel I32101IE HD Smart TV
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios

Related Stories

Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G Feature Phones With VoLTE Launched
  2. Vivo V20 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  4. How to Find the Best Deals During Amazon, Flipkart Sales This Week
  5. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C with 14.2mm Drivers to Launch on October 15
  6. OnePlus Nord Special Edition in Sandstone Black Expected on October 14
  7. Redmi Smart TV A65 With 4K Display, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. WatchOut Wearables Mad Gaze Smartwatch Impressions
  9. iPhone 12 to Offer 5G Speeds US Networks Can’t Deliver: Analysis
  10. Realme Q2 Series Launching on October 13, Alleged Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei Exits the Company to Start a ‘New Venture’: Report
  2. Netflix Wants to Make More Animated Movies Than Hollywood’s Biggest Studios
  3. Itel Launches Six TV Models in India With Up to 4K Resolution, Prices Start at Rs. 8,999
  4. Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro, Realme Q2i With 5G Support, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Microsoft Targets Malware Vendor Trickbot Amid US Election Fears
  6. Facebook to Ban Content That Denies or Distorts the Holocaust
  7. Disney Restructures Entertainment Businesses to Boost Disney+, Other Streaming Services
  8. Apple Event Today: How to Watch iPhone Launch Live Stream, Expected Price and Specifications
  9. Vivo V20 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Realme 7 Starts Receiving October 2020 Update With Camera Optimisations in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com