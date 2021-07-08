Technology News
  • Itel G Series 43 Inch, 55 Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India

Itel G-Series 43-Inch, 55-Inch 4K Android TV Models Launched in India

Itel G4334IE, and G5534IE 4K TVs come with Android TV 10 and 24W speakers with Dolby Audio.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 July 2021 15:45 IST
Photo Credit: Itel

Both Itel 4K Android TVs come with Bluetooth v5.0

Highlights
  • Itel G4334IE comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB storage
  • Both TVs have smart remote with Google Assistant support
  • Both Itel TVs feature a frameless design

Itel G-series 4K Android TV models have been launched in India. The range has two models: Itel G4334IE and Itel G5534IE. The Itel G4334IE is a 43-inch offering while the Itel G5534IE is a 55-inch television. Both the TVs feature a frameless design, pack 24W speakers, and run Android TV 10. Itel is also offering a Smart remote with Google Assistant voice control functionality with both models. Other features include built-in Chromecast, Ultra Bright Display (say xx peak brightness or some other feature instead), as well as 178-degree viewing angles.

Itel G4334IE, Itel G5534IE 4K Android TV price, availability

The Itel G4334IE is priced at Rs. 32,999 while the Itel G5534IE is priced at Rs. 46,999. Itel says that the TVs are available starting today via offline stores.

Itel G4334IE, Itel G5534IE 4K Android TV specifications, features

The Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and the Itel G5534IE (55-inch) 4K Android TVs have several similarities. Both come with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution display, 178-degree viewing angles, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The new Itel TV models feature a frameless design, run Android TV 10, and come equipped with twin 12W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. Additionally, both TVs feature Google Assistant support and come with Chromecast built-in.

The Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and the Itel G5534IE (55-inch) 4K Android TV models are powered by MediaTek chipsets with ARM Cortex A53 CPUs and Mali G52 GPUs. Both models get 2GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. On the connectivity front, the TVs have built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports. You also get a smart remote with Google Assistant voice support, allowing for hands-free searching of content from OTT apps.

Earlier this year, Itel had unveiled four G-series Android TV models in India ranging from 32 inches and 55 inches, but had not shared pricing and availability details at the time. These models include the above-mentioned Itel G4334IE (43-inch) and Itel G5534IE (55-inch) models that have now gone on sale.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Itel G4334IE, Itel G4334IE Price in India, Itel G4334IE Specifications, Itel G5534IE, Itel G5534IE Price in India, Itel G5534IE Specifications, Itel
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Zomato Announces Plans to Launch Online Grocery Delivery Service on Its App Soon, Again
OnePlus Nord 2 5G India Launch Date Set for July 22, Amazon Reveals

Related Stories

