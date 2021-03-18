Technology News
  Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India

Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India

Itel G3230IE and Itel G4330IE come with 170-degree viewing angles while the G4334IE and G5534IE models have 178-degree viewing angles.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 18 March 2021 16:19 IST


Itel G5534IE gets three HDMI ports and two USB ports

Highlights
  • Itel G5534IE has a 55-inch 4K panel
  • Itel G3230IE has a 32-inch HD ready display
  • All G series TV models come with 60Hz refresh rate

Itel G series Android TV models have launched in India in a range from 32-inch to 55-inch. They come in four models, namely the Itel G3230IE, Itel G4330IE, Itel G4334IE, and Itel G5534IE. As the names suggest, Itel G3230IE is a 32-inch offering, Itel G4330IE and Itel G4334IE are 43-inches, and Itel G5534IE is a 55-inch television. They come with a frameless design, 24W speakers, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Itel is also offering a Bluetooth remote with voice control functionality with the G series TV models.

Itel G series price in India, availability

Itel has not shared pricing for all the models as of now. The Itel G3230IE is priced at Rs. 16,999 while the Itel G4330IE is priced at Rs. 28,499. They are available starting today from offline stores.

Itel G series specifications, features

The Itel G series includes four models including one 32-inch, two 43-inch, and one 55-inch. The Itel G3230IE is a 32-inh HD ready (1,366x768 pixels) TV with 3,000:1 contrast ratio, 170-degree viewing angle, and runs on Android 9. The Itel G4330IE has a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) panel and also runs on Android 9 with 4,000:1 contrast ratio and 170-degree viewing angle. The Itel G4334IE, on the other hand, is a 43-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) TV that has 1,300:1 contrast ratio, 178-degree viewing angle, and runs on Android 10. The largest in the series, the Itel G5534IE, comes with a 55-inch (3,840x2,160 pixels) panel running on Android 10 with 1,200:1 contrast ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. All the models in the Itel G series boast of frameless design and 400 nits peak brightness.

They come with 24W speakers that are in a 2x12W configuration and support Dolby Audio. They also have 60Hz refresh rate and access to the Google Play store, Google Assistant, and Chromecast. Itel provides a Bluetooth remote with voice control functionality with all four models in the G series. The Itel G3230IE and Itel G4330IE come with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage while the Itel G4334IE and Itel G5534IE come with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage.

For connectivity, the Itel G3230IE and G4330IE get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, two HDMI ports, a USB port, Mini-AVI port, an Ethernet port, headphone jack, and optical out. On the other hand, the Itel G4334IE and G5534IE three HDMI ports, a Mini-AV and Mini-Ypbpr port, and two USB ports, on top of the other connectivity options.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

